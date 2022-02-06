Wells Adams Wants to See Peter Weber on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’

Wells Adams has spent a lot of time around Bachelor Nation stars, so it’s no wonder he has some ideas for who should be cast this summer on ”Bachelor in Paradise.”

In a January 2022 interview with Us Weekly, the “Bachelor in Paradise” bartender nominated a couple of “villains” from Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor” to join him on the “BiP” beach in Mexico, before naming a former “Bachelor” star as a perfect suitor for the summertime reality show.

“Shanae Ankney and Cassidy Timbrooks, I want both of them down there immediately,” Adams told the outlet. “And then there are some people from the past that I wanna see back. I wanna see Peter [Weber] down there. Who knows what’s going to happen.”

Adams went on to point to last season’s “Bachelor in Paradise” and the surprising addition of former “Bachelorette” star Becca Kufrin, who was the first-ever franchise lead to look for love on the summertime spinoff. She ended up finding love with “Bachelorette” alum Thomas Jacobs, a guy pegged as a “villain” on Katie Thurston’s season.

“Becca did something for us this last season that no other lead had done, which was create a precedent where leads can come down to Paradise and that made for a lot of fun,” Adams said. “And it worked for her. She’s really happy. It worked amazing for her.”

This is Not the First Time That Peter Weber Has Been Pitched as a Potential ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Cast Member

Weber didn’t find long-lasting love in his season of “The Bachelor.” After initially proposing to Hannah Ann Sluss, Weber ended his engagement a month later and tried to rekindle a romance with his runner-up, Madison Prewett. That also didn’t pan out, so he ended up dating another contestant, Kelley Flanagan. The two broke up in December 2020, splitting “on very bad terms,” Flanagan told the “Chicks in the Office” podcast last year.

Given his single status last summer, Weber was actually under consideration to join “Bachelor in Paradise” the way that Kufrin did. On SiriusXM’s “The Bachelor Recap” in January 2021, ABC executive Robert Mills didn’t rule out casting the former “Bachelor” star when he was asked about it.

“Wow, I love that idea!” Mills said at the time per Elite Daily. “Absolutely, yeah. I wanna say, and I could be wrong here, but I’m almost positive I remember this: there were discussions about [former Bachelor] Chris Soules and some stuff happened. But I like the idea of Peter in ‘Paradise’.”

Weber later confirmed that he considered a stint in “Paradise,” but it didn’t pan out—and he was fine with that.

“I think, for me, I would have had a better chance of a successful relationship in that kind of environment,” he told Us Weekly in 2021. “You just get to focus on one person or, you know, not 30 — with all the distractions that come with that. So that was the only reason my interest was kind of piqued, but I think everything obviously happens for a reason.”

He also teased he hoped he wouldn’t even have to consider “Paradise” for the summer of 2022.

“I hope that that’s not even a thought in my mind come next summer again,” he said. “But hey, never say never.”

Peter Weber May Be on a Dating App

Weber would need to be totally single if he signed on to “Bachelor in Paradise.” And even if he’s single now, that may not be the case when filming for the show starts this summer. A thread on Reddit claimed that Weber recently joined the dating app Bumble. While the claim is unverified in the thread titled “Pilot Pete on Bumble,” screenshots show several photos of the former “Bachelor” star and a generic “About Me” blurb for the 30-year-old airline pilot.

Several fans commented on the possible Pilot Pete sighting, with some poking fun at his past as “The Bachelor.”

“It’s so crazy when you go from being the bachelor to being on bumble lol,” one Redditor wrote.

“Guess he’s finally exhausted the women from his season,” another chimed in.

