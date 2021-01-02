Peter Weber’s Mom, Barb, Weighs in on His Split From Kelley Flanagan

Peter Weber’s mom Barb has weighed in on his split from girlfriend Kelley Flanagan. On New Year’s Eve, the former Bachelor shocked fans when he announced the news despite recent plans to move in together.

“I’m here to share that Kelley and I have decided to go our separate ways. While our relationship was filled with countless beautiful memories, our relationship simply didn’t work out in the end,” the pilot wrote on Instagram. “Kelley is someone I will always have a special love for.”

Taking to his comment section, Barb wrote “Love can be fickle and it is not for the timid. Those who have expressed it know this all too well. But it is better to have loved and lost than never to have loved at all. Our hearts ache for you two. Kelley will always have a piece of our hearts and we wish her only the best. Mom and Dad.”

Barb has been criticized by some Bachelor Nation fans for her attempts to sway Weber’s romantic decisions on the show. While he was unable to build a relationship with either of his final two winners, Weber started dating Flanagan, another contestant from his season, during the pandemic. Barb has made it clear Flanagan has her approval.

The former couple was first rumored to be together in March 2020, with a source telling E! News, “They have been pretty inseparable this last month and Peter is still quarantining with Kelley in Chicago.”

They continued, saying, “Peter had an idea that things would play out like this. He knew what he was doing when he first flew to Chicago. He was very interested in Kelley from the start and after spending a lot of time with her, he decided he wanted to be exclusive.”

They went on to discuss their plans in November 2020, revealing to Entertainment Tonight that they were not engaged as rumors would suggest, but they did have plans to live together in New York.

“We are loving continuing to get to know each other, having lots of great adventures and growing together,” Flanagan told Entertainment Tonight. “We are very happy!”

Weber later told the outlet, “I’m super excited to take this next step with Kell and move to New York and to see what adventures await.” He continued, “We’re not on a reality show anymore, we can take our time.”

Flanagan has not commented on the split.

Weber Broke Up With Flanagan

According to E! News, a source said, “Peter ultimately was the one who ended it with Kelley, but she 100% agreed that they needed time apart.” They added, “They had been fighting a lot and the move was very stressful and put a lot of pressure on them.”

Fans may have noticed the last posts about each other occurred in early December.

“They spent the holidays apart and Peter is already back staying with his parents in L.A. for now.”

Barb Famously Expressed Her Distaste for One of Weber’s Final Two Contestants on ‘The Bachelor’

After seeing Barb cry during nearly every promo for Weber’s season of The Bachelor, fans were anxiously waiting to see who Barb asked Peter to bring home.

When it came down to the final two of the season, between Hannah Ann Sluss and Madison Prewett, she did not hold back.

“She was so organic, she was just so loving towards me,” Barb said of Weber’s former fiancé, Sluss, during the After the Final Rose. “And I just loved her. The next day, we met Madison, and it started out rocky…rocky road.”

As Barb explained, “We had just come across the country—excuse me, across the world—and we were exhausted, we were just getting used to the time there, and we had to wait three hours, and when she did come in, the whole family… we didn’t get an apology from her.”

Prewett and Weber decided not to pursue a relationship.

