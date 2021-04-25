‘Bachelorette’ Contestant Reveals Whether Peter Weber Gave ‘Blessing’ to Pursue Kelley Flanagan

Bennett Jordan has not been shy about his Bachelor Nation crush: Kelley Flanagan. Tayshia Adams’ former suitor revealed he spoke with Peter Weber about pursuing his ex-girlfriend.

“I actually met Peter and after about the second or third tequila shot, I just threw it out there and said, ‘I’d like to address the elephant in the room. Is it awkward that I have interest in flirting with your ex?'” Jordan told Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti on their Almost Famous podcast.

“We talked about it. He said, ‘That’s not the case at all. She’s someone that I really care about and always will,’” he continued. “But, I mean, he technically gave his blessing and said, ‘By all means, seems like you’re a great guy, I really appreciate you asking.’”

Flanagan had a chance encounter with Weber before competing on his season of The Bachelor. While the two did not find love on the show, they reconnected after the show. Weber announced their split in December 2020 after nine months.

The wealth management consultant admitted to the podcast’s co-hosts that he has been “pretty upfront and honest and intentional” about his interest in Flanagan.

“She’s a very, very smart girl. She’s well-spoken. I think our journeys and the way it played out on the TV are quite similar,” he told Higgins about why she “stands out.”

Jordan continued, “That was something that she identified with me very early on. I don’t want to put her on blast or anything, but I think there’s a lot of good, similar overlap and potentially some mutual interest that could be worth exploring.”

Flanagan Is Currently Dating Someone

Weber may have given his permission, but Flanagan is currently not single. E! News is reporting the former Bachelor contestant turned down Bachelor in Paradise because she is dating someone.

A fact that Jordan is not too worried about with her upcoming move to New York City, which just so happens to be where Bennett lives. Originally planning to live in the city with Weber, Flanagan delayed her move following their split.

Jordan currently lives in New York City, where Flanagan will soon move. She was originally set to move with Weber, but the former couple split after almost nine months together.

However, as Jordan admitted, “I’ve never been on a date with her.” He added, “I think there’s a heck of a lot that will tell when you get together with someone in real life versus having conversations or dialogues here and there, and obviously, seeing people on TV and having a perception of them.”

Jordan Was Spotted With Kit Keenan

Rumors started swirling of romance between Jordan and Kit Keenan after the pair were spotted getting drinks together in New York City together.

Keenan, a contestant from Matt James’ season of The Bachelor, also lives in the city. However, the 36-year-old made it clear their relationship is “platonic,” especially given their age gap. Keenan is almost 22 years old.

As for a potential romance with Flanagan, he added, “We’ll see how things kind of pan out.”

READ NEXT: Heather Martin Sparks Romance Rumors With This Former ‘Bachelorette’ Fan-Favorite