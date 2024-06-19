TV Star Denies Being Romantically Involved With ‘Bachelor’ Lead

Former “Bachelor” lead Peter Weber has been romantically linked to his “Traitors” co-star, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu. After filming in Scotland, some fans thought that the two were an item — especially after Weber’s mom, Barbara, posted a pic alongside Cülcüloğlu on Instagram in February 2024.

Despite how things may seem, however, Cülcüloğlu has denied dating Weber, simply saying that the two are just “friends.”

“We’re very good friends. We have a special friendship. He’s a lovely guy,” she told Us Weekly.

“I met his mom when I was in L.A. [and] the whole family to be fair. We stay in touch [and] we speak,” she added. Cülcüloğlu also mentioned that she’s in touch with other “Traitors” season 2 cast members as well.

Fans Became Suspicious of Peter Weber & Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu’s Relationship After Seeing That She Met His Mom

Some fans were surprised to see that Cülcüloğlu had met Weber’s mom — but what was even more surprising is that Barbara shared a picture from their outing on her Instagram feed.

“Ladies Afternoon on Sunset,” Barbara captioned the post, adding the pink double heart emoji. Shortly after, dozens of fans took to Reddit to react. Many felt that Barbara wouldn’t have shared the picture if her son wasn’t dating Cülcüloğlu.

“She will eat Peter alive and he will welcome it,” one person wrote.

“Oh Lord sweet baby Jesus not Ekin-Su,” someone else said.

“Please, no, Ekin-Su!!! You are LEAGUES above Pete. I’m going to be watching the newest episode soon and he better be voted out,” a third comment read.

“I love Peter, but I hope Ekin-Su ruins Barb’s day!!! Ekin-Su run!!!! Barb is Marshall’s version of Kris Jenner,” a fourth Redditor added.

Peter Weber Split From Kelley Flanagan After 3 Years

On Weber’s season of “The Bachelor,” he got engaged to Hannah Ann Sluss. The two didn’t make it down the aisle, however, and ended up splitting shortly after filming ended.

From there, Weber decided to date someone else from his season, runner-up Madi Prewett. Things didn’t work out for them either, and he ended up rekindling his romance with Kelley Flanagan — also from his season of the popular dating show. They bumped into each other at the Super Bowl in 2020 and started talking again.

“We chat, we end up hanging out and that’s when I got her number,” Weber recalled on an episode of the “Viall Files.”

“We started to communicate and just stay in touch,” he added. A couple of months later, the two went Instagram official.

“You caught me. Let the adventure begin,” Weber captioned a post on May 2, 2020. The two split less than one year later, but reunited again in 2022. By September of that same year, Weber and Flanagan were exclusive once more. And while some fans thought the couple was destined to end up together, they split sometime in 2023.

In a video posted to Instagram in April 2023, Weber said that he was still looking for his future wife. Weber hasn’t gone public with anyone else since.

