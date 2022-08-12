Former ‘Bachelor’ & Ex Spotted Together Again: ‘They Are Endgame’

A surprising pair of “Bachelor Nation” exes have been spotted together in recent days, and the situation is generating a flurry of buzz. “The Bachelor” Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan already gave romance a shot, or two, and now people wonder if they are trying out a relationship once again.

Flanagan was one of Weber’s bachelorettes when his season aired in early 2020. They had actually met shortly before filming started when he attended a class reunion at the same hotel where she attended a wedding. Sparks flew between Flanagan and Weber during “The Bachelor,” but he cut her loose just before hometowns. After his engagement to final rose recipient Hannah Ann Sluss ended, and his redo with Madison Prewett fizzled, Weber and Flanagan reconnected. They dated for about 10 months before a rather ugly split occurred. Have they decided they just cannot stay apart?

Here’s what you need to know:

Weber & Flanagan Seen Together a Couple of Times Recently

After Weber and Flanagan suddenly split in January 2020, some jabs were thrown between them. Neither has seemingly been in a serious relationship since then and now, suddenly, they seem to be hanging out together again. The Instagram Page Bachelor Nation Scoop shared a video captured by a show fan whose cousin had spotted “The Bachelor” exes together at an airport. Weber was in his pilot’s uniform, and Flanagan was walking through the airport with him.

On August 10, Flanagan and Weber were seen together again. They attended a Chicago Cubs game together in Chicago, where she grew up. Both Bachelor Nation Scoop and the people behind the Instagram account Bachelor Tea Spill received photos from “Bachelor” fans showing the two together. They were walking outside near the stadium and also posed inside with a fan, but they did not display any telling signs of PDA.

Fans Have Plenty to Say About This Potential Romance Redo

Almost immediately after the social media snapshots of Flanagan and Weber emerged, “The Bachelor” sub on Reddit exploded. In a poll asking simply, “yay or nay: Pelley reunited?” the answer that received the most votes, by far, was “Shrug but get the popcorn.” Beyond that, there were nearly twice as many votes for “Nay!” as there were for “Yay!” After the two split in 2020, Flanagan noted she didn’t know if “I looked up to him in the way that I wanted to look up to my spouse.” She explained it had been “fun and games” with Weber, but “I wanted more of a man that I could look up to.”

Those previous digs of Flanagan’s were quickly brought up on Reddit. “Really embarrassing for her to run back to him after all that,” wrote one person, and another replied, “That’s why this is so incredibly cringe to me. It’s one thing to get back with an ex, but she’s dissed him publicly so many time[s] and like, long after they broke up. I don’t think she was ever really over him.”

“I love everything about this mess,” admitted another Redditor.

“I don’t think they’re dating but would be SHOCKED if they weren’t hooking up,” detailed someone else.

“Peter’s season will probably still be going on in 2030 at this point lol,” joked a different commenter.

“They are endgame and no one can tell me otherwise. Idc [I don’t care] I want them together for no f***ing reason,” declared someone else.

Has Flanagan had a change of heart about her ex? Is this truly just a couple of platonic meetups between “The Bachelor” exes? Many franchise fans will keep an eye on these two to see what, if anything, emerges from here.