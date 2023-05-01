Peter Weber Confirms Breakup With Kelley Flanagan

It’s over! Former Bachelor Peter Weber and his on-and-off again girlfriend Kelley Flanagan have called it quits after rekindling their romance in September.

Here’s what you need to know:

Peter Is Single Again

The former lead caught the attention of fans on April 22 after he shared he was still looking for his future wife in an Instagram video posted by the Canadian beauty company @beautybycanada. In the video, the makeup artist asked Peter what physical attributes he notices first in women. The ABC star said he notices eyebrows and legs first. After he shared his answer, the makeup artist said she was going to give Pete a makeover to get him ready for his “future wife.”

“I still gotta find her,” he replied.

“Ladies, he’s still single. He’s in Calgary,” the makeup artist said to which Pete replied, “I am. First time here.”

Furthermore, a source confirmed the split to Us Weekly on May 1.

Peter & Kelley’s Relationship Timeline

Kelley’s relationship with Peter began on national television when she was one of thirty women vying for the Pilot’s heart on season 24 of “The Bachelor,” which aired in the beginning of 2020. Unlike the other women on the season, Kelley had a leg up going into filming because she had met the Bachelor prior to being on the show. In the premiere episode, viewers learned that Peter and Kelley had run into each other at a hotel before filming began.

“Kelley met Peter prior to the taping of the show,” former host Chris Harrison revealed in January 2020, Us Weekly reported. “This is completely random but they met at a hotel they were both at for separate parties.”

However, Kelley’s advantage wasn’t enough to take her to the end. She was sent home during week six.

Peter proposed to Hannah Ann in the season finale after Madison Prewett left the show on her own accord. At the “After the Finale Rose” special, Pete and Madison agreed to give their relationship another shot but ended up splitting two days after the live special, Entertainment Tonight reported.

After Peter’s split with Madison, he found himself single again and rumors began to swirl that the former Bachelor and Kelley were an item. Us Weekly confirmed the news in April 2020.

“Peter and Kelley are fully dating, but they aren’t admitting it to people,” a source told the outlet at the time.

In December 2020, Peter surprised fans when he announced he and Kelley had broken up on New Year’s Eve.

“Love is a funny thing,” he wrote in a December 31 Instagram post. “It can make you you feel on top of the world and it can make you feel a pain you wish didn’t exist. I’m here to share that Kelley and I have decided to go our separate ways. While our relationship was filled with countless beautiful memories, our relationship simply didn’t work out in the end.”

According to Us Weekly, the two briefly reconnected in early 2022 but broke up before Valentine’s Day.

In September 2022, a source told Us Weekly that Peter and Kelley had reconnected and were “looking forward” to the future.

