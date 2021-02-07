PHOTO: Former Separated ‘Bachelor’ Couple Spotted Together in Tampa

Reunited and it feels so good.

Former Bachelor Peter “Pilot Pete” Weber is in Tampa, Florida, for the Super Bowl LV festivities. Weber participated in a celebrity flag football game on the beach in St. Petersburg on Saturday, along with fellow Bachelor Nation alums Jason Tartick and Blake Hortsmann.

On Saturday night, Weber partied it up at WTR Pool and Grill where Diplo was on-hand to entertain the massive crowd. TMZ pegged the event as a COVID super-spreader, with few people wearing face masks despite a city-wide mask mandate.

Weber wasn’t alone at the event, however. Fans took videos of him hanging out with his ex-girlfriend, Kelley Flanagan. It’s unclear if the two are back together or if they simply bumped into each other — or something else entirely.

Peter Weber & Kelley Flanagan May Have Gone to the Event Together

It’s unclear if Weber and Flanagan planned to go to the event together. They were seen getting close — perhaps just talking. And even may have been dancing at one point. While there isn’t any video evidence of them holding hands or kissing, they do seem to be really into each other based on what people have posted on social media.

Flanagan was wearing a long-sleeved, sparkly, silver dress, and had an orange VIP wristband. Weber appeared to be dressed casually in a pair of slacks with a light-weight jacket.

Interestingly, neither Weber nor Flanagan shared any photos or videos from their time at WTR. Both of their Instagram stories seemed to capture different events, perhaps in an effort to thwart any rumors. Eagle-eyed fans were on the case, however, and the two were figuratively unmasked fairly quickly. Photos and videos were shared on social media, including on Instagram and on Reddit.

Kelley Flanagan Was Spotted Hanging out With Kelsey Weier

Flanagan was hanging out with fellow former Bachelor Nation hopeful Kelsey Weier.

Weier captured her Saturday on her Instagram stories, first attending the aforementioned celebrity flag football game. It’s unknown if Flanagan attended the beach match, but the two ladies were together later in the evening.

Weier shared the photo above on Instagram later in the evening. She and Flanagan were on a boat in the bay for one of the best views of the ongoing Super Bowl festivities, including a spectacular fireworks show.

Both Weier and Flanagan were decked out in neutral ensembles. Flanagan obviously changed her outfit before heading to WTR and meeting up with her ex-boyfriend.

It is unknown if Weber and Flanagan have tickets to the big game or if they will hanging out to watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Kansas City Chiefs this evening. If they aren’t going to be in attendance — together or otherwise — there are plenty of events going on around downtown throughout the afternoon. It’s possible that the Bachelor Nation alum that are in town will get together later this evening for a watch party.

