Peter Weber Predicts Major Trouble for ABC Following Chris Harrison’s Exit

Former “Bachelor” star Peter Weber is speaking out about Chris Harrison‘s exit from the show, and how it will impact the future of the franchise.

Back in June, Deadline reported that Harrison had reached a deal with ABC to terminate his contract, removing him as host of the “Bachelor” franchise shows. A short while later, Harrison took to Instagram to big Bachelor Nation adieu. “I’ve had a truly incredible run as host of The Bachelor franchise and now I’m excited to start a new chapter. I’m so grateful to Bachelor Nation for all of the memories we’ve made together. While my two-decade journey is wrapping up, the friendships I’ve made will last a lifetime,” read the caption on a fitting photo of Harrison on the “After the Final Rose” stage.

Several members of Bachelor Nation commented on Harrison’s post, and many others, including Tanner Tolbert, have spoken out on the decision that ABC ultimately made. The latest person to speak out is Weber.

“Nobody’s perfect. That’s a understatement, right? Obviously, could his delivery have been a little different with comments he had made? Absolutely, 100 percent. But I think, if anything, the show is going to miss him. I think they do. I think ratings, I mean, those don’t lie. They’re kind of already showing that,” he told Entertainment Tonight.

Here’s what you need to know:

Weber Spoke Highly of Harrison & Sad That ABC Is Going to ‘Regret’ its Decision to Let Him Go

It’s no surprise that Weber built a strong bond with Harrison; most of the leads have leaned on him over the years, sharing some of their most vulnerable moments with Harrison.

Weber went through a lot on “The Bachelorette,” going home ahead of the finale despite having serious feelings for Hannah Brown. He then had his own set of emotions when he fell hard for a few different women on “The Bachelor.” And Harrison? Well, he was there for all of it.

“It’s sad for all parties involved. I know Chris. I know Chris is a good person and I wish him nothing but the best going forward with whatever he does. But I think the show is going to regret letting him go. I do,” Weber told Entertainment Tonight.

“I think the world of Chris. I’ve had nothing but great memories with him… Actually, I can’t say all great because I’ve been through some sh*tty times with him as well. But I guess you could say he’s been there for me in a lot of those moments. It’s tough to sit back and watch from the outside and see how everything kind of transpired,” he said, adding “If anything, I think it’s sad. It’s sad for all parties involved, to have it end the way it did with him having been such a prominent role in that franchise, and really, I think, being the biggest reason why it grew to be as big as it has become.”

Weber Was 1 of the Only Bachelor Nation Members to Post a Tribute to Harrison After He Confirmed His Exit

After Harrison confirmed that he would not be returning as host for the “Bachelor” franchise, Weber shared a photo of himself with Harrison and added an emotional caption.

“End of an era right here. I remember running into Chris when I was 18 at the movies. Never imagined all these years later I’d have traveled the world with him and forged such a great friendship. Thank you Chris for your mentorship and for having an impact on so many. The show will never be the same but that’s only a testament to you. Can’t wait to see what you do next my friend,” the caption read.

Weber’s mom — who made a splash on “The Bachelor” herself — commented on the post as well, writing “A TRUE LEGEND!!! He will go on to much BIGGER and much [better] things!!”

Weber also commented on Harrison’s Instagram goodbye, writing “Legend right here. Truly appreciate your friendship my man. Thank you for everything! You’ve made an impact on so many. Much love,” and adding a red heart emoji.

READ NEXT: Tanner Tolbert Rips ‘Bachelor’ Franchise After Chris Harrison’s Exit