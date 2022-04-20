Bachelor Star Roasted By His Exes at Coachella

A former “Bachelor” star was slammed by his exes at Coachella. During the 2022 music and arts festival in Indio, California, Peter Weber’s exes Kelley Flanagan and Victoria Fuller teamed up to “trash” the airline pilot.

According to Us Weekly, the two women posed for a photo in front of a row of trash dumpsters at the festival and captioned an Instagram story with, “Look, we ran into our [exes] at Coachella.”

Flanagan and Fuller were both contestants on the 24th season of “The Bachelor,” which starred Weber, in early 2020. While he sent them both home during his season, Weber had an off-camera, eight-month relationship with Flanagan that ended in December, 2020.

Kelley Flanagan & Peter Weber Had a Bad Breakup

Flanagan and Weber started dating shortly after his engagement to his final pick, Hannah Ann Sluss, fell apart. In 2021, the 30-year-old lawyer opened up about her nasty split from “The Bachelor” star. During an appearance on the “Chicks in the Office” podcast, Flanagan revealed that she no longer speaks to Weber after telling him to “get the hell out of my life.”

“It ended really badly,” Flanagan said. “I essentially went off on him.”

Flanagan said Weber’s hobbies, such as Pokémon cards, playing video games, and partying, didn’t align with hers, but there were also more serious issues.

“If I could put it in the best way, I think that on my end, there was just a lot of non-negotiables in the relationship,” she said on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s “Off the Vine” podcast. “Actions kind of speak louder than words …If there was something that I saw as disrespectful in the relationship, I would speak on it and I was pretty vocal.”

There were also rumors that Weber cheated on Flanagan during their relationship, and Flanagan confirmed that she was given information about her former boyfriend’s indiscretions.

In an August 2021 interview on the “Tea With Publyssity” podcast, Weber weighed in on his messy breakup with Flanagan.

“Obviously, there’s two sides to every story, and yes, it is true that usually, the truth lies a little between both sides,” he said, adding that despite their unhappy ending, he considers his time with Flanagan “the most amazing relationship in my life.”

Victoria Fuller May Have Been Shading a Second ‘Bachelor’ Ex

While Flanagan and Fuller both dated Weber, Fuller was in a later relationship with “Bachelor” season 19 star Chris Soules.

In 2020, Flanagan talked to Entertainment Tonight about her friend’s then-new relationship with the Iowa farmer, saying, “I think everything’s great and everything’s working out, and I think she’s madly in love with him. Good for both of them. That makes me happy.”

The two, who were introduced by fellow Bachelor Nation star Kelsey Weier, split a few months later.

“I think he’s an amazing man,” Fuller told the “Viall Files” podcast in September 2020. “I just think that like right now, I’m in such a different place than he is. And I’m not moving to Iowa anytime soon.”

