Peter Weber Slams Hannah Brown For Sharing Post-‘Bachelor’ Hookup Story in Her Book

Peter Weber is not happy about Hannah Brown’s decision to kiss and tell all in her book.

In a new interview, the former “Bachelor” star opened up about Brown’s claims about their post-show hookup in her book, ”God Bless This Mess” – and he took issue with her dishing about their “private,” off-camera moments.

Weber also claimed Brown ignored his attempt to talk to her after she published her book last fall.

Peter Weber Claims Hannah Brown Went Back on Her Word to Keep Their Hookup Private

In her book, Brown gave details about her post-show hookup with Weber in February 2020. According to Insider, the exes ran into each other at an engagement party for fellow Bachelor Nation stars Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour, and Weber ended up taking Brown back to “his place.”

“Which, if you didn’t know from the show, was also his parents’ house,” Brown wrote, noting that Weber’s parents were awake when they got there. “It was so uncomfortable for me,” she added. “And Peter just went upstairs and went to bed and left me there with his mom.”

The “Bachelorette” star later made her way to Weber’s bed, where they slept together.

“I’m not sure what to say about it, except that it wasn’t good,” she revealed. “Our connection wasn’t the same as it used to be. He wasn’t as caring in bed. It was awkward to have to be quiet, knowing his parents were basically down the hall.”

To make matters worse, Brown alleged that Weber had to leave early the next morning for a flight and left her alone with his dad while she waited for an Uber. Weber also left Brown $100 for the Uber ride.

“It was just the weirdest thing,” she wrote.

Weber told ys Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast that he tried to contact Brown after she published her book, but she declined to respond to him.

“I did not [talk to her after the book came out],” he said. “I reached out to her, I received no comment [back] and, you know, it is what is.”

“I personally, I wouldn’t have done something like that,” he added of Brown’s tell-all. “If two people have a private situation and talk and they say that they’re gonna keep it private, I just keep it private. I don’t know — she now has done that to me on two occasions where she said she’s not gonna say anything. And then she says something. I don’t think I could confide in her anymore, put it that way. But I think I probably helped sell a lot of books for her.”

Brown previously announced that she had sex with Weber four times in a windmill while filming her season of the ABC dating show in Greece.

Tyler Cameron Wasn’t Thrilled About Hannah Brown’s Book Either, but Told Her to ‘Sell Them Books!’

Weber isn’t the only ex who seems ticked off at Brown. According to Entertainment Tonight, Brown went into detail about her post-show relationship with her “Bachelorette” runner-up, Tyler Cameron, and accused him of ghosting her for supermodel Gigi Hadid.

“No matter how much we talked, and connected, I always felt like his bench girl,” Brown wrote in her book, per ET. “Like I was the backup player who never got to play in the game.”

She also shared what she claimed was the final text message she received from Cameron. “His last poetic words to me were, ‘Well… if you rock with me, you rock with me. If you don’t, you don’t,’” she wrote. “I wish I was making that up.”

During an appearance on “The Bellas” podcast, Cameron noted that he also has “receipts” from his relationship with Brown.

“I’ve got receipts, too!” he said. “You know that whole thing — first of all … the way I talked about her in my book showed nothing but love. … You know, she’s writing a book — she’s got to sell books, she’s got to make headlines. Sell them books!”

