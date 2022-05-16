Blake Horstmann & Giannina Gibelli Finally Caught On Camera Together

Over the past few months, “Bachelor Nation” fans have been keeping an eye on former “The Bachelorette” contestant Blake Horstmann in regard to his love life. Many signs point to a romance with “Love Is Blind” contestant Giannina Gibelli, but the two have yet to confirm their relationship. Fans recently noticed what appears to be the first public snapshot of the two together, and people are eager to see more.

Here’s what you need to know:

Giannina & Blake Were Photographed Together in Miami

Eagle-eyed fans of “The Bachelor” franchise noticed an interesting photo on the Instagram page for the Mavrans fashion brand. The post contained a handful of snapshots, and the first one featured Blake Moynes and Horstmann together. They were wearing matching Mavrans ensembles as they enjoyed a Cinco de Mayo event for the brand. It was a photo tucked within the array of snaps, however, that caught people’s interest.

The fourth photo on the Mavrans Instagram post again featured Horstmann and Moynes, but it included someone else as well. Giannina smiled as she stood between the guys, her arms behind their backs. She was quite close to Horstmann, with all of her body language suggesting they are quite comfortable with one another. In contrast, Giannina was friendly, but definitely distanced from Moynes.

Blake & Giannina Have Played Coy About Their Rumored Romance

“Bachelor Nation” fans have been keeping an eye on these two for several months. In January, Blake and Giannina seemed to both be hanging out at the same Denver, Colorado steakhouse, as well as a snow-filled backyard of a home. At the time, a source for People confirmed Blake and Giannina had recently met and started dating. “They’re taking things slow, but seem really happy together.” Why are the two reality television stars playing coy about their rumored romance? The buzz is they filmed a competition series together that has not aired yet.

Of course, both Blake and Giannina know how to hide a romance while waiting for a show to air. He was on Becca Kufrin’s season of “The Bachelorette,” and had to stay mum about being a runner-up with a broken heart. Giannina had it even more difficult, some might say. She did Season 1 of “Love Is Blind,” which was filmed about a year before it finally debuted on Netflix. She had a rocky romance with Damian Powers that continued its significant ups-and-downs until a reunion special aired.

Fans of Blake & Giannina Seem Intrigued By The Pairing

What do fans think of the apparent Blake and Giannina romance? “I like Gianna and hatttted Damien for her. Anyone is a step up from Damien, even Blake,” one Reddit poster noted. “Part of the reason I think they’re not ‘hiding’ their relationship is because they’re actually engaged and that will be the shocking announcement,” someone else speculated. Another poster detailed, “Wow Giannina and Blake look really happy together. I know she has her faults but Damian was such a jerk, Blake seems genuine and I can see the two of them working out.”

Based on an Instagram comment “Jersey Shore” star Angelina Pivarnick left on one of Giannina’s posts, it will be a couple more months before this apparent romance is confirmed. Plenty of signs point to the upcoming show being MTV’s “All Star Shore,” which Vevmo detailed filmed for several weeks in Spain in late 2021. The rumored cast list included Blake, Angelina, and Giannina, along with a handful of reality television stars from a mix of other shows. Paramount+ confirmed the existence of the show on Twitter, and it seems a premiere date, along with a relationship confirmation from Blake and Giannina, should come soon.