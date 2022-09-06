PHOTOS: ‘Bachelor’ Star Weds & Days Later Was ‘Still on Cloud 9’

Finding love on reality television may not have worked for Amanda Stanton, but the former “Bachelor” and “Bachelor in Paradise” star found her Prince Charming in the real world. On September 2, Stanton wed Michael Fogel in a beautiful ceremony, and pictures reveal she was a gorgeous bride.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Bride Planned a Gorgeous Outdoor Wedding

People shared the first photos from Stanton and Fogel’s wedding via Instagram and revealed details of the event online. Fogel, a real estate entrepreneur, and Stanton held their wedding at Kestrel Park, which is located in Santa Ynez, California.

The 100-acre estate near Santa Barbara has a 19th-century-style English vibe with stables, gardens, and a country house. Kestrel Park is described as “an exclusive, boutique venue” that hosts only a small number of events each year. The setting provided an exquisite backdrop for the bride and groom’s big day.

According to People, Stanton wore a Monique Lhuillier gown as she exchanged vows with Fogel. Her vision was that she “wanted everything to be very timeless” with “an elevated modern garden wedding, very simple.”

Stanton’s older daughter, Kinsley, was the maid of honor, and younger sister Charlie was the flower girl. Dinner consisted of lobster rolls, a steak and fish dinner, and a dessert crepe station. Later in the evening, guests snacked on grilled cheese and pizza.

Stanton’s Franchise Besties Joined Her for the Celebration

Naturally, a handful of “Bachelor Nation” veterans were in attendance. Stanton originally appeared on Ben Higgins’ season of “The Bachelor,” and went on to do “Bachelor in Paradise” twice. Andi Dorfman, Emily Ferguson, and Lauren Bushnell Lane, along with Raven and Adam Gottschalk, were able to witness the bride and groom exchange vows.

Based on social media posts, Stanton wore at least two other gorgeous ensembles during her reception, and her girls wore beautiful white dresses that synced perfectly with her initial gown. Stanton, Fogel, and the girls shared a sweet dance together during the reception, and they all danced the night away with family and guests.

Ferguson described the event as stunning and shared some tidbits via her Instagram stories. A pair of alpaca greeted guests as they arrived, and a string quartet played at one point during the day as well. The spot for the outdoor ceremony was accentuated with hundreds of white flowers, and a white vintage vehicle swooped the couple away after the event.

Dorfman revealed via her Instagram stories she made the dress she wore to Stanton’s wedding, and she was in the right place at the right time at midnight to be one of the witnesses to sign the marriage certificate for the newlyweds during some late-night partying at the Maverick Saloon.

Stanton Enjoyed a Fairy-Tale Wedding Day & Plenty of Support

When Stanton shared an adorable photo from the wedding on her Instagram page, many “Bachelor” veterans congratulated her on her big day. The photo showed Stanton and Fogel kissing, with her girls standing on either side of them. The family dog was right in the middle.

“So happy for you,” commented Lauren Burnham Luyendyk.

“Congrats! Beautiful family, especially the perfectly combed pup!” added Jason Tartick.

“So gorgeous and so happy for you all!!!” wrote JoJo Fletcher, who married her “Bachelorette” beau, Jordan Rodgers, last spring.

“OMG! I can’t with this perfection! Congratulations!!” gushed Ashley Iaconetti.

Stanton shared additional photos from her day on Instagram in the days after the ceremony, highlighting different aspects of her gorgeous wedding. She explained in one post, “we read our vows privately before the ceremony & it was hands down my favorite part of the entire day.” In another post, she admitted she was “still on cloud 9” after the magical day.