PHOTOS: Popular ‘Bachelor’ Star Ties the Knot in Las Vegas

A “Bachelor Nation” veteran got married in Las Vegas over the weekend, and it was quite a fairy tale event. Haley Ferguson, who appeared on Ben Higgins’ season of “The Bachelor” wed Finnish hockey player Oula Palve and her twin sister Emily Ferguson was right by her side. Haley took to Instagram after the event to share highlights of her big day and fans will not want to miss the gorgeous shots.

Here’s what you need to know:

Haley’s Wedding Day Included Familiar ‘Bachelor Nation’ Faces

As Haley reminded her Instagram followers in March, she first appeared on Ben Higgins’ season of “The Bachelor” in 2016. Haley and her twin sister Emily appeared on the show together, but neither of them found love on the series. They also appeared on “Bachelor in Paradise,” popped up on Freeform’s “Ben and Lauren: Happily Ever After?” and had their own brief Freeform series, “The Twins: Happily Ever After?,” noted Variety. As they shared with Bachelor Nation, the Ferguson twins ultimately found love off-screen. Both Haley and Emily fell in love with professional hockey players after sliding into their Instagram direct messages.

Those relationships stuck, and the two ladies accepted proposals from their hockey-player beaus a few months apart. Emily and Haley had both a joint bridal shower and a joint bachelorette party, but they decided not to go with a double wedding. Haley walked down the aisle first, holding her nuptials in Las Vegas on June 11. The day after the wedding, she shared some highlights on Instagram, and it looked as if her day was everything she could have hoped it would be.

In what Haley deemed a “no-brainer,” Emily was her maid of honor. She told Us Weekly, “This is the moment we’ve dreamt about since we were little girls! Having her by my side is such an honor.” The twins have remained close friends with a couple of the ladies they met on “The Bachelor,” and naturally, they were at the wedding too. Lauren Bushnell Lane was there with her baby bump, and Amanda Stanton attended as well. “They were my closest friends while filming and I have loved watching both of their love stories unfold,” Haley shared. She had about 75 invited guests in total, and even arranged for an Elvis Presley impersonator to perform.

The Newlyweds Had Simple Honeymoon Plans After Their Exquisite Wedding Day

Haley wore gowns from Galia Lahav and the Katie May Collection on her wedding day. People added that the wedding cake was four tiers high, and it had a gold cutout of the pair on it. White florals and gold leaf decorated the cake, and the cutout of the pair portrayed the groom strumming an electric guitar. The bride and groom exchanged personal vows, and Haley told her groom, “Since the day I met you, I knew you were a special man. I even came home and told my sister, this is the kind of man you marry.”

The newlyweds are spending their honeymoon in California since the groom has never been there. After that, “We kind of just want to enjoy being married,” the former “Bachelor” personality noted. They are in “no rush” to have children, though. “We won’t be actively trying right after but if it happens, it happens.” Haley’s dream wedding may be behind her now, but she has her twin sister’s on the horizon and “Bachelor Nation” fans will likely be eager to see tidbits from Emily’s big day as well.