PHOTOS: ‘Bachelorette’ Star’s Brother Weds Her Final Rose Recipient’s Ex

Fans are accustomed to wild relationship twists and turns within “Bachelor Nation,” but an especially unique pairing solidified their commitment to one another recently. Former “Bachelorette” Hannah Brown traveled to watch her brother Patrick Brown get married, and his fiancee-turned-wife is a rather notable person. Patrick married Haley Stevens, who used to date “Bachelorette” contestant Jed Wyatt.

As “Bachelorette” fans know, Wyatt received Hannah’s final rose during her season. Wyatt was allegedly dating Stevens at the time he left to film, and the “Bachelorette” engagement imploded as details on this all emerged as the season aired. As the scandal erupted, Stevens told People, “We spent the night together the night before he headed to L.A.” She added, “He told me [early on] that he had applied. He said, ‘It’s probably not going to happen, but it’s a huge opportunity. I’m only doing this for my music.’” He also allegedly told Stevens the show “was just an obstacle” and their relationship would be stronger afterward. However, he didn’t contact her once he returned home after filming, and she later went public with her side of the story to “control the narrative.”

Now, Hannah and her ex-fiance’s former flame are related by marriage and it certainly seems it has been a wild ride.

Here’s what you need to know:

Hannah Did Attend Her Brother’s Wedding

The former “Bachelorette” lead shared a string of photos from her brother’s wedding on her Instagram page, and she hinted at the awkwardness of the situation. “I’ve come to realize my life is a never-ending plot twist, but it makes for a damn good (for sure weird) story,” she noted in the caption. Hannah attended with her current beau, Adam Woolard, and it looked like she had a blast. It doesn’t appear, however, that she shared any photos showing her with the bride, nor did she specifically mention Stevens.

Us Weekly detailed that the bride, 29, and groom, 25, got married in Wolcott, Colorado at the 4 Eagle Ranch on September 3. After Patrick proposed, Hannah told Us Weekly, “I just want my brother to be happy and yeah, they are getting married and I will be there.” She added, “I just want to support my brother continuing to grow and if they make each other happy, I’m happy for them.” Hannah also explained to Us Weekly, “About his love life – I don’t choose who my brother loves and who he wants to be with, but I love him and want him to be happy.”

The Wedding Social Media Posts Sparked Plenty of Commentary

Hannah’s post, and subsequent social media posts by the bride, groom, and mother of the groom, generated a lot of chatter on Reddit. As some noted, it doesn’t appear that Hannah and the bride follow one another on Instagram, and some people thought the “Bachelorette” star was snarky with her post caption. Others, however, felt Hannah handled an awkward situation as well as could be expected.

“The caption is so self-centered and kind of snarky,” declared one Redditor.

“I don’t think it’s salty for Hannah not to want to be close with the woman who willingly had a hand in humiliating her on national television,” noted someone else.

“I think her even attending the wedding is a big, mature move on her part,” another “Bachelorette” fan wrote regarding Hannah.

“If I was Hannah, I would high key disown my sibling over this,” shared another fan.

Even if some “Bachelorette” fans thought it was an awkward situation, it seemed Hannah and Patrick were happy enough with everything that played out. He commented on her Instagram post, “Love you sis! Thanks for celebrating with us,” and she replied, “love you and so happy to see you happy.”