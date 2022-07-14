PHOTOS: ‘Bachelor’ Host Has Surprise Wedding in France

“The Bachelor” fans were given a shocker on social media with a post revealing a gorgeous, but unexpected, wedding announcement. Host Jesse Palmer surprised fans on July 14 with a glimpse into the dream wedding he just had. Many people from “Bachelor Nation” were likely caught off-guard by the news he shared, but he included both photos and an explanation.

Palmer Said It Was a ‘Magical Day’

Palmer shared an Instagram post that included three stunning photos. The first snapshot showed him kissing his wife, and she was in a wedding gown. “So…we did a thing…” he began his caption. For those fans who thought he was already married, it turns out he was. However, it all made sense with the rest of Palmer’s caption.

“After cancelling our wedding twice due to Covid and then eloping in Connecticut, Emely and I finally tied the knot (again) in front of our immediate families in Provence, France,” he explained. As People detailed, Palmer and Emely Fardo got engaged in July 2019 after they had dated for a couple of years. They originally planned to have their wedding in Provence some time ago, but they had to put that on hold in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. On June 5, 2020, they exchanged vows at a friend’s home in Connecticut.

“We were only able to invite a small group of close friends that live in the greater N.Y.C. area, and that were in quarantine at the time,” they shared of their wedding day. “We had a lovely afternoon and look forward to celebrating our love with our parents and immediate families all together soon!” The couple added, “Big or small, wedding party or not, we feel so grateful and lucky to have found each other!”

The Wedding Was a ‘Dream Come True’

In his Instagram post showing off his French nuptials, Palmer noted, “Everything was PERFECT. This was the day we had been envisioning for the past 3 years.” The host of “The Bachelor” added, “Such a magical day full of love, tears (I maybe cried…a lot) and gratitude.” He gave credit to the couple’s photographer, videographer, and wedding planner, and promised more photos soon. He also noted that it took them longer than they anticipated to get this dream wedding done, “but we made it.”

One of the photos that Palmer included in his post was of the estate where they got married. He referenced Chateau De La Gaude in the geotag, and the site for the venue describes it as “an oasis of peaceful beauty and a soothing escape. Serenity, enchantment and delight exemplify this prestigious estate.” The setting was clearly the perfect spot for a magical, long-awaited wedding. In an Instagram post Fardo shared just before the wedding, she noted it was “my parents first flight/trip ever!” In a post Fardo shared with a couple of wedding photos, she wrote, “I got to marry the love of my life AGAIN but this time in front of our immediate family.” She added, “It was a dream come true and the most beautiful and emocional [sic] day of my life!”

Naturally, many “Bachelor Nation” stars flooded Palmer’s comments section. “Congratulations to you and Emely. Wishing you all the happiness in the world!” shared current “Bachelorette” star, Rachel Recchia. “Aweee!! I love this so much!!! Congrats you two!!” raved Tayshia Adams.