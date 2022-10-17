PHOTOS: ‘The Bachelor’ Star Weds After Waiting ‘984 Days to Say I Do’

Wedding bells were ringing on October 14 evening as a former “Bachelor” contestant got married. Lesley Murphy did not find love with Sean Lowe during his season, or when she appeared on “The Bachelor Winter Games.” Shortly after breaking off her “Winter Games” romance with Dean Unglert, Murphy fell for Alex Kavanagh and the two got engaged in February 2020. They started to plan their wedding, but like several other “Bachelor Nation” couples, the COVID-19 pandemic caused delays. Murphy and Kavanagh welcomed their first child, a daughter named Nora Blanche, in February 2021, and now they have become husband and wife.

Here’s what you need to know:

Lesley Murphy Had Her Wedding in Hawaii

On October 10, Murphy shared a wedding update on Instagram. She and her fiance were at the airport, ready to fly to Maui, Hawaii for their wedding. “Maui bound with 9 checked bags, a wedding dress, 4 carry-ons, a bride, a groom, and a tiny flower girl!” A few days later, Murphy shared another short video on Instagram and teased, “Tomorrow is the day. We’ve waited 984 days to say I do, but I’ve waited my whole life to be here with you.” The former “Bachelor” star shared a lot of quick snippets of the rehearsal dinner via her Instagram stories, and she even gave fans a tour of their suite and a peek at the wedding day breakfast.

After the wedding, Murphy shared additional photos and updates on Instagram. As People detailed, the event took place at the Ritz-Carlson Maui, Kapalua in Hawaii. Murphy gushed that the day “was full of my dreams turning into reality in a place that holds so much meaning.” The bride wore a gown from Monique Lhuillier and the couple had 71 guests watch them exchange vows near the beach. Their daughter Nora was the flower girl, and the bride and groom had their first dance to the Ray LaMontagne song “You Are the Best Thing.”

Catherine Giudici Lowe Represented ‘Bachelor Nation’

“The Bachelor” star’s wedding was a small one, but that did not mean it was not filled with fun and beauty. Catherine Giudici Lowe and her “Bachelor” husband Sean Lowe attended, and she shared some highlights via her Instagram page. She wrote, “I hope you can sense how lovely and epic @lesleyannemurphy and @kave’s wedding truly was.” Catherine added, “It was a uniting of amazing people from all over the world and I’m not surprised because of how so extremely awesome the happy couple is. Honored to be included.” It was, “The Bachelor” winner noted, “A never gonna forget kind of night.”

In response to Catherine’s post, the bride commented, “This recap is EVERYTHING!” She thanked her long-time friend for “being here and loving us the way you do,” adding a nod to former “Bachelorette” Becca Kufrin by joking, “A decade after meeting you, I finally did the damn thing!” The groom commented on Catherine’s post too, thanking her for being there, and noted it was “a pleasure” getting to know Catherine and Sean. She returned the sentiment, adding, “You and your entire crew are just lovely.”

The wedding included a photo bus, dancing late into the night, a jaw-dropping background, and moments the newlyweds will never forget. Many “Bachelor” fans on Reddit gushed over Murphy and her wedding after photos and videos emerged.

“It looked like a beautiful wedding – must have been extra magical and moving that their daughter got to witness it and be a part of their special day,” detailed one fan.

“Wow, it looks like Lesley had a dream wedding! She’s been one of my fave contestants since Sean’s season and happy to see that she finally got her happy ending,” added another.