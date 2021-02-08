PHOTOS: Matt James & Tyler Cameron’s Apartment

The Bachelor star Matt James became well known in Bachelor Nation in the summer of 2019. James’ best friend Tyler Cameron became an instant fan favorite while he starred on Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette. Fans then got interested in James and Cameron’s friendship, and James eventually became the latest Bachelor.

Cameron and James took their friendship to the next level when they decided to move in together over the summer. The two reality stars share an apartment in New York City together. The best friends moved into a Lower East Side tower, One Manhattan Square.

Both James and Cameron frequently post photos and videos from their NYC pad. The apartment is a two-bedroom, two-bathroom corner unit that faces downtown toward the Financial District and also boasts river views, according to the One Manhattan Square website.

Neither person has confirmed the exact unit where they live. Similar two-bedroom, two-bathroom units at One Manhattan Square rent for $6,200 to $7,200 a month, according to its website. The cost to own a two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit varies between $1,855,000 to $2,595,000, per the One Manhattan Square website.

“They 100 percent do not live there for free,” a source told the New York Post in January. “From my understanding, there is no quid pro quo on posting.”

The Bachelor Stars Paid Close Attention to Detail When Decorating the Pad

Cameron and James took moving into their, “first big boy apartment” seriously, Cameron told People in July. “I kind of just went after it and went all in.” The best friends worked with furniture retailer Raymour & Flanigan to decorate their place.

“In my room, I went for a very clean look,” he told People. “I wanted there to be very light colors. And it’s a very modern look because it’s a modern building, so I was having fun with that.” Cameron’s bedroom includes a white bed frame and white duvet next to the large open windows overlooking the city.

“I haven’t been at home much, so it’s been staying clean because of that,” Cameron joked with People. “If I was there, It would probably be a different story. I have a white rug, and I’m just counting down the days until someone spills wine on it.”

Cameron & James Appear to Make Full Use of the Building’s Amenities

One Manhattan Square offers plenty of amenities, and James and Cameron aren’t afraid to use them. The new apartment building has over 100,000 square feet of private indoor and outdoor amenities. Both Cameron and James are featured on the building’s website using the gym, the spa, and the entertainment spaces.

The Sports Club features all the things the two fitness gurus need, including a full-court basketball, a new fitness center, a two-lang bowling alley, and more, per the One Manhattan Square website. As for the spa, residents can enjoy a sauna, a tranquility garden, and massages.

“Matt and Tyler have been known to be on the basketball court a lot with other residents,” a source told the New York Post. The source added that Cameron virtually interacted with many of the residents, saying, “During the pandemic, Tyler hosted a virtual gym class for the residents of the building. From my understanding, it’s been a welcome to all the residents especially that he’s so gracious with his time and hosted this class for residents, which I think was one of the highest-viewed classes.”

The luxury tower offers plenty of entertainment options, such as a bar and lounge, a theater space, a cigar room, a billiard room, and more ways to have fun with friends. During the summer, residents can spend time outdoors in the courtyard, the putting green, a treehouse, and lots of other outdoor activities.

