LOOK: ‘Bachelor’ Stars Enjoy ‘Fairytale’ Wedding: ‘We Laughed, We Cried, We Partied Our Clothes Off’

On August 20, a long-awaited wedding took place, and it was a star-studded affair. “Bachelor in Paradise” star Wells Adams finally married “Modern Family” star and “Love Island” host Sarah Hyland, and now photos showcasing the stunning event have emerged. Adams and Hyland had to postpone their wedding twice because of COVID-19, but the third time was the charm, and it looked like everybody had an incredible time.

Here’s what you need to know:

Hyland Showcased Multiple Outfit Changes Throughout the Event

Hyland told Vogue she always knew she wanted to wear Vera Wang for her nuptials. She explained they had already chosen the wedding venue when she picked a gown, “so it really was about creating a piece that fit the aesthetic of the property.”

Adams and Hyland wed at the Sunstone Winery, the same vineyard where JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers got married a few months ago. Hyland detailed, “Our venue has the color palette of a chateau in the countryside of France and the architectural design of an Italian castle.”

While trying on gowns in 2019, there was a dress in Wang’s collection that “fit the bill perfectly.” They made some adjustments to ensure it fit the bride’s vision, and when she tried it on heading into planning the actual wedding post-lockdown, she still loved it.

However, Hyland noticed another Wang dress there she could not resist. “There was no way I could decide between the two so I ended up adding another look to my array of dress moments,” she revealed. Wang shared a photo of Hyland in one of her gowns on Instagram, and she noted Hyland was “CHARM PERSONIFIED.”

The Wedding Weekend Was a Star-Studded Event

Adams admitted he was “weeping like a child… uncontrollably” as he watched his bride walk down the aisle. “Modern Family” star Jesse Tyler Ferguson officiated the ceremony, and during the cocktail hour, guests sipped on their custom drink called the “Happy Adams.”

Everybody was “ready to rage” when it was time for the reception, and Hyland changed into a Galia Lahav gown at that point. The after-party transported everybody to a different winery where the reception could continue. At that point, Hyland switched into a Georges Hobeika Couture short dress, and guests danced and enjoyed a taco truck.

The guest list included lots of “Modern Family” and “Bachelor Nation” personalities. A few glimpses of the wedding emerged right away from Sofia Vergara and Jesse Tyler Ferguson, but many more have been posted on Instagram since the weekend.

“Jessie” star Debby Ryan and Brandi Cyrus were there, along with Caelynn Miller-Keyes, Ben Higgins and his wife Jessica Clarke, Nick Viall and his girlfriend Natalie Joy, and Derek Peth and his wife. In addition, Joe Amabile attended, without his fiancee Serena Pitt, as she was sick. Miller-Keyes’ significant other, “Bachelor in Paradise” star Dean Unglert, was out of the country and unable to attend.

Former “Bachelor” Chris Soules was also there, as were “Bachelorette” stars Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick. Former “Bachelor” host Chris Harrison and his fiancee Lauren Zima were spotted at the festivities, as was upcoming “Bachelor in Paradise” star Michael Allio and someone he connected with while filming.

Evan Bass enjoyed the event too, and he said via Instagram it was “a perfect wedding for a truly perfect couple.” He also teased, “We laughed, we cried, we partied our clothes off.” In addition to the wedding, reception, and afterparty, there was a welcome party pre-wedding as well as a “recovery brunch” gathering the morning after the nuptials. “It was a nice way to mark the end of the weekend—to relax and spend time with friends. And eat our weight in pancakes!” Hyland noted of the wedding weekend wrap-up.