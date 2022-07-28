PHOTOS: Wells Adams Embraces Epic Bachelor Party Held at Surprising Venue

“Bachelor in Paradise” bartender and fan-favorite “Bachelor Nation” personality Wells Adams is finally about to marry “Modern Family” star Sarah Hyland. The couple has kept the specific date and location of their nuptials under wraps, but there have been several signs signaling the pair’s wedding date is right around the corner. One of those signs was a fabulous bachelor party Adams held recently with a bunch of pals, and it looked like they had an incredible time.

Here’s what you need to know:

Adams Traveled to Mexico for His Bachelor Party

The “Bachelor in Paradise” star shared some details about his bachelor party during the July 20 episode of his “Your Favorite Thing” podcast with Brandi Cyrus. He noted he had returned home just the day before recording the podcast, after celebrating with friends in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

“That s*** rips at least 15 years off your life,” Adams joked of being the groom at a bachelor party. He continued, “Bachelor parties are not for the faint of heart. You are in the trenches. You are taking grenades, bullets whizzing by, you are fighting for your life out there on a bachelor party.” Adams, of course, had attended other bachelor parties before this one. However, he pointed out, it’s quite different when you’re the star of the show.

The reality television star quipped a bachelor party is filled with “a bunch of dudes who walk right up to the line of alcohol poisoning. They dip their toe in, and then they step back.” The “Bachelor in Paradise” star explained that “when you are the focal point of everyone’s excitement and rage with tequila shots, you are fighting for your life out there.”

The Group Stayed at an ‘Absolutely Insane House’

Adams revealed a juicy tidbit about where the bachelor party was based for this great Cabo adventure. In talking with someone working at the home, Adams learned it had recently been used for a reality television show. He soon figured out it was the HBO Max series “FBoy Island,” which has former “Bachelor” producer Elan Gale at the helm. Adams texted with Gale and other producers involved to show off where they were, and it sounded as if it was the perfect base for a wild bachelor party.

The “Bachelor in Paradise” star joked, “I don’t know how I’m still alive,” after all the partying he did. He explained his brother organized it all, and they rented a yacht, played a lot of music, and played lots of golf. Adams joked, “I just don’t want to ever get divorced, cause, ya know, heartache, but also, I don’t think I could ever go on a bachelor party and be the bachelor” again.

Adams invited about a dozen friends to the Cabo extravaganza, and that group included former “Bachelor” Ben Higgins as well as “Bachelorette” and “Bachelor in Paradise” veteran Derek Peth. When Adams shared a photo from the adventure on his Instagram page, he wrote, “My bachelor party was so much fun! JK, I have no idea. I was drunk. But I love all these dudes!”

“I remember thinking I was going to beat you on the course after day 1. Then a few tequila shots later and somehow I ended up 4 strokes back,” Higgins recalled.

“What bachelor party?” joked Peth.

“It’s a week later and I’m still hungover. Hungover with LOVE for everyone in this photo,” quipped another attendee.

”I thought we went to Tahoe,” joked another attendee.

Cyrus previously teased she would be at the wedding and admitted it is expected to be incredible. Hyland and Adams already had to postpone their wedding twice, due to COVID-19, and it looks like they are happily counting down to finally tying the knot.