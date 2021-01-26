Pieper James on The Bachelor: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Pieper James is a contestant vying for Matt James’ heart on The Bachelor. She is on his history-making season as the franchise’s first Black Bachelor.

She along with her fellow contestants and the crew had to quarantine at the Nemacolin Woodlands Resort to film this season following in the steps of The Bachelorette. The season will be filmed entirely at the resort in order to maintain safety protocol and travel restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic.

During a preview for the season, franchise host Chris Harrison teased that she is a “bit of a cerebral woman” who will have a “slow rollout of the gate” in romance, but once it gets going, there is no stopping her.

Here’s what you need to know.

1. She Is Attending DePaul University

Listed as a “graduate student,” James is currently attending DePaul University where she’s earning her master’s degree in marketing.

As she put it in her Instagram bio, Getting my M.S to avoid some B.S.”

According to her LinkedIn, she completed her undergraduate at the University of Oregon. While there, she studied Political Science and Sociology. She also involved with the university’s mock trial.

2. James Is a Model

A common profession among Bachelor Nation stars, James is also a model.

She is represented by the Q6 Model & Talent agency based in the Pacific NorthWest, The Source Models based in Florida and 10 MGMT focused on Chicago.

Some of her work can be seen on her Instagram, with work ranging from athletic to high fashion.

3. She Is Looking for a Man With Confidence

“Pieper is caring, giving, and loves to learn what brings her partner joy so she can foster that happiness,” according to her ABC profile. “She loves to spend quality time with her significant other, but also very much values independence and having parts of her life that remain her own.”

Clearly a driven woman, it is important for the Bachelor contestant to find “someone with confidence and someone who knows what they want in life because forethought is so important to her.”

4. James Is Close With Her Family

Family is important to James. She describes them as “a wonderful family who has supported all her endeavors.” Of all her family members, she is closest with her Grandmother who she calls “gram-cracker.”

She has provided small tidbits here and there, including having strong-willed sisters.

Despite this, she keeps her account fairly free of her family. Instead, she features her travels, accomplishments and modeling work.

5. She Likes to Travel

Despite being based in Happy Valley, Oregon, James appears to be a travel enthusiast based on the adventures she has documented on her Instagram account.

Among her adventures, she has traveled to Bali, Cancun, San Francisco, Indonesia and Los Angeles, among others.

Despite her love of adventure, she is not a fan of picnics, “because the idea of sitting on the ground and eating is not appealing to her,” according to her ABC profile.

James is searching for love on The Bachelor tonight on ABC at 8:00 p.m. Eastern.

READ NEXT: Rachel Lindsay Weighs in on Clare Crawley and Dale Moss’ Split