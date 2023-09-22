Pilot Pete Lands Role on ‘The Traitors’ & Fans Are Reacting

The cast for season 2 of “The Traitors” has been confirmed and another “Bachelor” lead will be making an appearance.

According to Deadline, Peter “Pilot Pete” Weber has flown to Scotland to film with more than a dozen other stars, including Maksim Chmerkovskiy from “Dancing With the Stars” fame and Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio from MTV’s “The Real World.”

Weber was the season 24 lead on “The Bachelor” and got engaged to Hannah Ann Sluss. The two split after the finale, however.

“The Traitors” season 2 will stream on Peacock in late 2023 or early 2024.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Are Reacting to the Casting News

The new cast will be filming in Scotland and will be lead by host Alan Cumming. On the first night, they will all be seated at a round table and will learn the rules of the game. Between two and four contestants will be chosen as the “traitors” while the rest of the cast are referred to as “faithfuls.” No one will know who is who, as the process is done while contestants are blindfolded.

Each night, the traitors meet in secret to “murder” someone in the castle, thus eliminating them from the game. The next morning, the cast reunites at breakfast, traitors included, and everyone tries to figure out who the traitors are based on who was “murdered” the night before.

The game is filled with plenty of drama and lying, which will be easier for some contestants than others. The goal for the faithfuls is to make it to the end of the season by eliminating any and all traitors. Meanwhile, the traitors will attempt to lie their way to the finale, and even if one of them remains, he or she wins the game. The winner takes home a prize pot that is earned by daily challenges that everyone participates in.

Shortly after the official cast was announced, fans reacted on a Reddit thread.

“Finally Pilot Pete is not the messiest person on a list. In fact he’s one of the least messiest. Amazing cast,” one person wrote.

“Oh it’s gonna be a bloodbath that season. Poor PP is not gonna survive,” someone else added.

“Omg—CT, Dan, AND Pilot Pete? I can’t not watch this,” a third Redditor said.

Arie Luyendyk Made it to the End of ‘Traitors’ Season 1

The first season of “Traitors” brought in “Bachelor” lead Arie Luyendyk, who started off as a faithful and was later recruited as a traitor.

Luyendyk played a fairly clean game, and made a lot of friends in the castle. On the finale, however, Cirie Fields from “Survivor,” who was also a traitor, ended up being the last one standing after she attempted to out her fellow traitor and Luyendyk chose to walk away.

“She made it not about who was a faithful or who was a traitor, she made it about who needed the money more and that changed the game,” Luyendyk told Us Weekly after the finale.

“It changed it from a game to like, ‘OK, we’re talking about money.’ That’s what it became about. Which, honestly, I didn’t like. It was very risky of her to do what she did because I could have blew up the entire game at the end and just threw her under the bus. But I just felt like, ‘OK, I want to respect the game,'” he added.

