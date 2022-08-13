New Podcasters Infuriate Fans by Trashing Rachel Recchia & Her ‘Red Flags’

Most Bachelor Nation fans remember Ivan Hall from season 16 of “The Bachelorette” and season seven of “Bachelor in Paradise.” The Bachelor National alum, like many Bachelor Nation alums, now has his own podcast. Hall co-hosts “The Vibe” with another former “Bachelorette” contestant, Demar Jackson.

WATCH Hall Decimate Recchia

On the August 9 episode of the podcast, Hall said some choice words about current co-Bachelorette Rachel Recchia. He started by saying, “Rachel is a roller coaster – ups and downs, ups and downs, ups and downs.”

Then he said that while she may seem “sweet,” her “red flags” are obvious. The 30-year-old continued, “These guys, they have to be like when Jesse comes up to them and it’s like, ‘Hey, the group date is canceled because some stuff happened and Rachel wanted to cancel.’ In my mind, I’m like all right, this is one, two, three, four too many times on me. I would have pulled a Logan and switched teams when she pulled that.”

Hall is referring to “Bachelorette” contestant Logan Palmer (no relation to host, Jesse Palmer), who switched from Team Rachel to Team Gabby on last week’s episode. The rejection sent Recchia into a tailspin and caused her to cancel the group date.

Co-host, Jackson, interjected “you would have been sent home. Yes. You would have had to walk the plank,” implying that what Logan Palmer managed to pull off by switching teams would not have gone so smoothly for Hall.

Hall also made fun of how Rachel threatens to quit the show “once an episode.” He went on to say, “I will say, when this first happened, I was like, dude, I’m so over it. But then I thought about it more and I’m like, ‘I don’t like to see girls cry,’ and I just felt bad for her. But at first, I was honestly just annoyed because this is happening every week.” Jackson agreed.

Hall also said that frontrunner, Tino, was the only contestant who realized that there was “a red flag on the play,” as he was the only one who called Recchia out on the inappropriateness of canceling the group date.

Viewers Were Not Having It

In the comments section of the Instagram clip shown above, many fans were more annoyed with the podcasters than they were with Recchia. One Instagram user posted, “two men who were never leads saying a woman being emotional in a heavily-produced environment and heavily-edited television show is a ‘red flag’”

Another poster wrote, “Yeah let’s blame the woman when the entire environment has been toxic and manipulative for her and it made her feel insecure which isn’t her fault at all – it’s not a red flag. Plenty of ppl cried throughout the franchise and Rachel/Gabby are under the scrutiny and constant criticism of being the first double bachelorettes. Come on dude.”

Someone else commented, “The show set them up for this by making it a two lead season. Have some empathy. There’s no need to have a hot take on every single thing, especially when that take is hurtful to someone.”

Echoing the sentiments of other commenters, one fan wrote, “It’s the lack of empathy for me. 🙄 Imagine becoming so irrelevant that you disparage a woman who’s in a vulnerable state and who set boundaries for her own mental health, all for some views and comments. This is gross Ivan. Do better.”

