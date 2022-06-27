Popular Bachelorette Comes Out as Bisexual

Most Bachelor fans remember Elizabeth Corrigan as the Bachelorette who was bullied by villain, Shanae Ankney, on Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor.” Ankney attacked the real estate agent for admitting she suffers from attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). As Screen Rant points out, “fans felt sorry for Elizabeth as Shanae mocked her.”

Corrigan was also at the center of season 26’s infamous “shrimp-gate scandal,” which can be vicariously relived on YouTube.

The “red flag” controversy, in which Ankney told Echard that Corrigan should go home for unsubstantiated reasons, helped fuel the conflict between the two women – and the rest of the house. The animosity carried on through “The Women Tell All.” As was true throughout the season, the majority of the other Bachelorettes stood up for Corrigan and denigrated Ankney on TWTA live special.

Corrigan is Ready to Embrace Her True Self

On June 26, 2022, Corrigan posted a photo of herself on Instagram wearing a rainbow tube top, which she captioned, in part, with the declaration, “I am, always have been, and always will be-bisexual. 🌈”

The 33-year-old expressed in the post that she feels fear every time she reveals this information, and she does not want others to experience that type of senseless anxiety.

Corrigan seems determined to help others love themselves for who they are and not be afraid to express themselves openly. She wrote, “what’s more important to me at the end of the day -is to be me. Authentic. Genuine. Raw. So maybe one person will feel less alone… If you’re that one. I’ve got you. I’m here-I’ll answer. You are NOT alone.”

Corrigan ended the post with, “Hoping that one day the fear will turn to what it should be …PRIDE. Only love. All love. Today and each day to come. Moments matter.”

Instagram users provided immense support to Corrigan, expressing themselves in ways that were completely contrary to how Ankney spoke to her on “The Bachelorette.” Fellow Bachelorette, Olivia Caridi, posted, “I am so stinkin proud of you and love you to the moon! #PRIDE.”

Another poster stated, “So proud of you! Wish I could have been there to celebrate with you today.” One post read, “YES!! happy pride!!! one of my FAVE bach nation contestants – ty for being you!!!”

Another supporter wrote, “First thought: Loving this post 🌈🌈🌈 Second thought: this makes so much sense! This aligns with how you brought so much fire, heart, passion and awareness of complex identities to your time on the Bachelor 💜”

Is There Anyone Special in Her Life?

A May 15, 2022 Screen Rant article announced that Corrigan had recently initiated a “soft launch” of her relationship with former “Bachelor” contestant, Romeo Alexander. The outlet submits, “While Elizabeth and Romeo haven’t confirmed anything, the intimacy of their outing sure looks official.”

Alexander appeared on Michelle Young’s season of “The Bachelorette.” According to Bachelor Nation Wiki, he was eliminated in week four. He is a Harvard graduate and a mathematician. The Crimson.com asserts, “Ever analytical, Romeo approached rose ceremonies, where suitors are eliminated and favored candidates make it to the next episode, with probability; if there’s a villain in the crowd, that would be one more rose up for grabs.”

There do not appear to be any updates on the relationship between Corrigan and Alexander since last month.

READ NEXT: Skittles and a Freak Accident Lead to Brand Ambassadorship for Former Bachelorette