‘Bachelor’ Spoilers: Premiere Date & Zach Shallcross’ Final 4 Revealed

Zach Shallcross is the new “Bachelor” star. After things didn’t work out with Gabby Windey or Rachel Recchia, Shallcross was offered an opportunity to hand out roses.

Shallcross, a tech executive who resides in Austin, Texas, had been dating Recchia on the first-ever double “Bachelorette” season, but the two ended their relationship after Recchia questioned whether or not Shallcross was ready for a serious relationship, given that he was only 25-years-old (he has since turned 26).

“I was more than ready to get on one knee,” Shallcross said in a confessional-style interview on the show. “The Rachel that I was falling in love with, I trusted her enough at least to show me her real self and I don’t think I got that. And I still don’t know why or how. What was that Rachel I was getting? That’s the biggest concern to me,” he continued.

Shallcross’ journey to find love kicked off on the “After the Final Rose” special, where he met a few of the women who would be getting to know him better over the course of a few weeks. Now, with the premiere just a couple of months away, spoilers for Shallcross’ season have been revealed.

Warning: Major spoilers for Shallcross’ season of “The Bachelor” are below.

Here’s what you need to know:

The 4 Women That Shallcross Took on Hometown Dates Have Been Revealed

On November 7, 2022, Reality Steve shared spoilers for Shallcross’ final four ladies. The lead had narrowed down his women to Gabrielle Elnicki, 26, Ariel Frenkel, 28, Charity Lawson, 26, and Kaitlyn Biggar, 27.

The spoiler king reported that Hometown Dates filmed in late October and that the rose ceremony to narrow things down even further was taking place on November 7, 2022.

In a blog post on October 20, 2022, Steve revealed that Shallcross and the ladies had traveled to Stockholm, Sweden, to film an episode. This happened before Hometown Dates. As far as meeting the families go, Steve hasn’t supplied many details about how things went in the four cities. However, he is fairly confident that he will have additional spoilers — including which women will make it to the Fantasy Suite dates — soon.

Shallcross’ Season of ‘The Bachelor’ Will Premiere on January 23, 2023 & Fans Are Already Making Predictions

The 27th season of “The Bachelor” will premiere on Monday, January 23, 2023, on ABC, according to TV Insider.

Although the show’s finale has not yet been filmed, several “Bachelor” fans are already predicting who Shallcross will end up with, simply based on the spoilers provided by Reality Steve.

“Just from the pictures – he picks Kaitlyn and Ariel is the next bachelorette. Typical bachelor franchise,” one person commented on Reality Steve’s Instagram post, adding the yawning emoji.

“My bet is on the one from Austin. Doesn’t he work in Austin? Plus she’s blonde like Rachel,” someone else wrote.

“I vote for the girl from NY,” a third comment read.

“I would love to see either Ariel or kaitlyn as the next bachelorette not Gabriella or charity they look like paradise material,” a fourth Instagram user added, skipping right over Shallcross’ finale and moving on to other shows in the franchise.

