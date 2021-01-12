Former ‘Bachelorette’ Winner Thinks ‘Queen’ Victoria Is a Plant

“Queen” Victoria has been stirring up drama on The Bachelor since night one, and some people are wondering if her persona is legit, if it’s an act, or if there’s something else going on entirely.

Despite Victoria Larson’s strange personality traits and her attitude, Bachelor producers seem to be fine going along with her act, even referring to her as a “queen” in her bio. However, there is at least one member of Bachelor Nation that is speaking out against Victoria’s authenticity, saying that he believes that she was purposely cast on the show to shake things up.

The comments were made by J.P. Rosenbaum. He and Ashley Hebert found love on her season of The Bachelorette, but recently announced their separation, 10 years and two children later. J.P. still watches The Bachelor franchise shows, and often gives his feedback on social media. Given the backlash that Victoria has caused, it’s not surprising to see J.P. share his thoughts about her.

“The more I think about it, the more I believe that Victoria was planted by the show/producers. She just doesn’t seem to fit the mold. Her ‘villain’ traits don’t seemed authentic. Her presence, attitude, etc were so forced. No way she’s just a random contestant,” Rosenbaum tweeted on Tuesday morning.

Here’s what you need to know:

A ‘Bachelor’ Exec Claims That Victoria Is the Real Deal

ABC executive Robert Mills recently chatted with Us Weekly about all things Bachelor. During the interview, Mills was asked about Victoria. He told the outlet that she’s 100 percent genuine.

“I think that the question is … why is she that way? There’s always a story for how somebody became that way. … I don’t know that you’ll learn more now on ‘The Bachelor’, but I’m very curious about it, so maybe it’s something we’ll have Chris [Harrison] ask about or on ‘Paradise.’ … I don’t think people are just born this way. … She has a way of dealing with women that is interesting,” Mills explained.

While many fans were surprised to see that Victoria received a rose on night one, many may be even more shocked if she receives a rose at the next rose ceremony. Matt James seems a bit taken with Victoria, thought it’s possible that’s also an act — if J.P. is correct in his assessment.

“To be honest with you, I appreciated everything about Victoria’s entrance and who she was, because whatever you need to do to stand out, she did it. And I remembered her name and it was lighthearted and it made me, it broke the ice, you know. It’s such a tense situation and I was nervous and then when she comes out with everything that she is, it just, you know, it put a smile on my face, and it brought less tension to the night,” James told Jimmy Kimmel after the premiere aired on ABC.

No matter what’s really going on with Victoria, it sounds like this won’t be the last people see of Victoria. It’s clear she’s not the winner of James’ heart, but Mills did mention Paradise in the same thought. It’s possible that Victoria will be asked to join the cast for a beach romp in Mexico this summer.

Victoria Larson Actually Has a Real Job

Victoria may have chosen to take on a persona on national television, but she has a job in the real world. She obtained her undergraduate degree at Florida State University and then went on to study at New York University.

According to her Instagram account, she has worked as a flight attendant. Her LinkedIn confirms that she’s a licensed real estate agent in the state of California. She also owns a spray tan company called Jet Set Glo, and she started her very own health and beauty line in January 2020.

“So far, self tanner, bath salts and candles along with dry brushes are part of her line. She hopes to have all of her clients be able to add self care to their routines and realize it is a necessity for mental and emotional health,” reads the company’s description on LinkedIn.

