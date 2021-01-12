‘Queen’ Victoria Larson on ‘The Bachelor’: 5 Fast Facts

“Queen” Victoria Larson is a contestant on Matt James’ season of The Bachelor and after just one episode, she is already being set up to be an early villain.

The “Queen” and the other 31 guests arrived at the Nemacolin Woodlands Resort to meet the real estate broker. This season is being filmed in a quarantined bubble at the Pennsylvania resort to maintain safety protocol amid the coronavirus pandemic.

All franchise host Chris Harrison would say about her during the contestant preview was, “you’re going to enjoy Queen Victoria.”

For her first meeting with the Bachelor, Larson took her royal title to heart. She was carried in by four men on a throne while wearing a tiara.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Matt James Claims She Was Popular Among the Other Contestants

Matt James on Being The Bachelor, Final Three Women & $10,000 Challenge for Jimmy Kimmel’s AgentMatt talks about becoming “The Bachelor,” dating 32 women in quarantine, his organization ABC Food Tours, meeting Jimmy a few years ago, a $10,000 challenge for their mutual friend/Jimmy’s agent James “Baby Doll” Dixon, and Jimmy presents his wife Molly’s picks for the final three women to win Matt’s heart. SUBSCRIBE to get the latest… 2021-01-05T08:30:01Z

While appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, James discussed the controversial Larson.

“To be honest with you, I appreciated everything about Victoria’s entrance and who she was, because whatever you need to do to stand out, she did it,” the New York City-based real estate broker said with a laugh. “And I remembered her name and it was lighthearted and it made me, it broke the ice, you know. It’s such a tense situation and I was nervous and then when she comes out with everything that she is, it just, you know, it put a smile on my face and it brought less tension to the night.”

When asked by Kimmel how she was with the other contestants, James asserted, “I know she was popular with the other girls.”

2. She Is Mom to a Goldendoodle Named Coco

According to her ABC profile, “the light of her life is Coco, her Goldendoodle.” She announced her new puppy on April 1, 2020, writing “And on day 87 of March I got a puppy.”

Despite being brown as a puppy, Coco’s hair has grown out to be white. Since Larson introduced the toy-sized dog into her life, Coco has often been featured on her Instagram and even has her own account.

Still young, the duo has documented their trips to the pool, beach and other firsts while quarantining.

3. She Attended Florida State University and Institute for Integrative Nutrition at New York University

Larson attended Florida State University from 2010 until 2013, studying business and marketing. It was there that she began having “a passion for all things health and wellness.”

However, in an Instagram post, she described her struggle living alone for the first time. She wrote, “There were certainly good parts and I did meet some great people- Go Noles! I left college to begin traveling Europe and venture on self discovery in a non college setting and ended up in South Florida.”

She continued, “I had only achieved my associates and I wanted to go back to school for the longest time since being able to excel academically is one of my gifts- but I wanted to wait til I found my passion. The combination of this work, aligned me to attend IIN [Institute for Integrative Nutrition at New York University].”

She credits her time studying at the Institute for Integrative Nutrition and her “personal journey of getting physically, spiritually, and mentally healthy in addition to my pilates certification” as preparing her to be a health coach.

4. Larson Initially Moved to Los Angeles for Her Career in Aviation

Larson left her job as a flight attendant for private jets in 2019 after five years. According to her Instagram, she initially moved to Los Angeles to pursue this career in aviation.

She wrote, “Initially I thought I could be successful in my aviation career here. The desire to provide for and support myself motivated me to move across the country. Soon after I fell in love and my heart pulled me to stay. After a lot of heart break and rebuilding I am excited to thrive in my health and wellness career in a city that can provide challenge to help growth.”

5. Larson Owns Jet Set Glo and Vikki Larson Health/Beauty

Described in her ABC profile as working in “the health and beauty space,” Larson founded Jet Set Glo in June 2018 and Vikki Larson Health/Beauty in January 2020.

According to her LinkedIn, “Skin care got easier. Mobile spray tanning service for the on the go client.” Her at-home spray tans are “All natural, vegan, paraben and nut allergen free with a direct goal of impacting confidence in clients and health prevention against sun damage.”

Her latest venture, Vikki Larson health, started, “After finding several clients needing self care wellness products, she encompassed her previous company to create a product line called Victoria Larson beauty. So far, self tanner, bath salts and candles along with dry brushes are part of her line. She hopes to have all of her clients be able to add self care to their routines and realize it is a necessity for mental and emotional health.”

She has been previously listed as a model, private jet attendant and real estate agent.

You can watch Larson’s journey for love continue tonight on ABC at 8:00 p.m. Eastern.

