The Bachelor 2021 Winner: Does Reality Steve Know Who Won Yet?

WARNING: IF YOU DO NOT WANT TO KNOW ANY SPOILERS FROM ‘THE BACHELOR,’ DO NOT KEEP READING.

Spoilers expert Reality Steve had a hard time nailing down the ending of season 16 of The Bachelorette and he isn’t making promises about The Bachelor. While he said he no longer has access to the materials that allowed him to write weekly spoilers posts, Reality Steve may have the finale already figured out.

In a blog posted on the day of the season premiere, Reality Steve named three of the women he’s confident make it to the final four as well as the one he believes will get the Final Rose.

“All I keep being told out of Cumming is that Rachael [Kirkconnell] won, and all her friends and family know and they’re telling everyone,” Reality Steve wrote. While he tempered those expectations by saying he hasn’t confirmed that spoiler yet, and he heard similar things about Madison Prewett in season 24.

Who is Rachael Kirkconnell?

Kirkconnell, 24, is a graphic designer from Cumming, Georgia who Chris Harrison gushed about when he introduced the cast in December.

“Just down to Earth, Southern girl. Really personable. Just sweet as cotton candy, but also very competitive,” Harrison said. “Don’t let that Southern side fool you. Again, I go back to Hannah [Brown] and Hannah Ann [Sluss] and all our Hannahs, but she just has that sweet Southern charm, but trust me, they can take care of their own.

“A small spoiler here: On the first night, Rachael is affected so much by the speech that Matt gives — just a reaction that I’ve never seen before on night one. So something to watch on night one with Rachael.”

That moment was already revealed in a sneak peek of the show that was posted a day before the season premiere:

In the clip, James is shown leading the group of 32 women in the cast through a prayer.

“That just rocked me, I’m like not okay after that,” Kirkconnell is shown saying. “I had a feeling I was going to be, like, infatuated with him. But the fact that he opened that up with a prayer just like struck a nerve for me. I didn’t expect to feel like this so soon. He’s pretty much everything I expected him to be and more.”

Michelle Young Is Reportedly the Second Place Finisher

Young, 27, may be a surprising name for those studying the list of contestants, because she isn’t on it yet. She’s one of the handful of women who is expected to join the cast after a couple rose ceremonies have already happened.

Reality Steve said he knows “for sure” that Young is one of the final four contestants and that he’s “positive” she isn’t the winner. He said that same thing about Serena Pitt and wasn’t sure who the last final four member was, although he suspected it was Bri Springs.

Young is a fifth grade teacher in Bloomington, Minnesota and previously played college basketball at Bradley University. James was a collegiate athlete himself who played football at Wake Forest University before a brief stint in the NFL.

