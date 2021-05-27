Did Rachael Kirkconnell Just Delete Her Instagram?

Rachael Kirkconnell’s Instagram account appeared to be wiped clean on Thursday, May 27, 2021, with fans wondering if the reality star decided to take a break from social media. However, “The Bachelor” star’s account appeared to be up and running again — with all of her posts intact — several hours later.

Rachael took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday afternoon to share a video of herself taking a sip of what appeared to be an iced tea from a straw and looking purposely unamused. “Woke up to no Instagram this am. Secure your accounts kids,” she wrote on the video.

Many fans were wondering if Rachael had deleted her account or if something happened, but it appears as though Instagram may have locked Rachael’s account due to someone trying to hack it. It is presumed that by “secure your account,” Rachael meant that people should make sure they have strong passwords, and that their accounts are safeguarded against hackers or other unwanted spammers.

Rachael’s Instagram issues come on the heels of confirmation that she and Matt James are indeed back together after a brief split back in February.

Rachael & Matt Are an Item but Have not Gone Instagram Official

Rachael and Matt are giving their relationship another go, but the two have decided to keep their personal lives off of social media. Neither has posted any photos of videos of the other on their accounts or their Instagram Stories.

Interestingly, they have both posted photos and videos from the same locations, and many fans have been quick to notice Matt’s shirt or Rachael’s shoe in some photos, but the two haven’t so much as tagged one another in any posts.

Regardless, the two seem to be in a really good spot.

“There were rough patches in our relationship [and] we actually broke up for a moment. We’re back together [now]. Everything we’ve been through, everything she’s been through, she’s stuck right by my side. She’s continued to have a positive attitude. It’s one of the many things I love about her,” Matt said during an appearance on The Pomp podcast earlier this week.

Rachael May Be Thinking About Moving to New York City to Be Near Matt

Rachael and Matt have been spending time together in New York City — where Matt calls home — and in Miami, over the past few weeks. However, Rachael still lives in Georgia, and fans are wondering if she will end up moving to the Big Apple to be closer to her man.

“Matt and Rachael are in a really good place right now and are getting serious. They are inseparable and talk all day, every day. They have been making many plans to see each other so not a huge chunk of time passes before their next visit,” a source told E! News.

“They have discussed Rachael moving to New York City to be closer to Matt and she has always loved the city, so it would work out well. They are both taking it slow, but have talked about moving in together. It is an option they are considering, but waiting to see how the next couple of months progress,” the source added.

