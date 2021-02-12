Rachael Kirkconnell Speaks Out Amid Accusations of Racism

Rachael Kirkconnell, a contestant vying for Matt James’ heart on The Bachelor, has faced repeated accusations of racism, cultural appropriation and bullying. Now more than a month since the first allegation was posted on TikTok, she is addressing the claims on Instagram.

“While there have been rumors circulating, there have also been truths that have come to light that I need to address. I hear you, and I’m here to say I was wrong,” she wrote, mere hours after Reality Steve tweeted that ABC had rejected her previous statement.

She continued, “At one point, I didn’t recognize how racist and offensive my actions were, but that doesn’t excuse them. My age or when it happened does not excuse anything. They are not acceptable or okay in any sense. I was ignorant, but my ignorance was racist.”

Kirkconnell was called out on TikTok the night of the premiere over accusations she bullied a woman in high school for dating Black men. Since then, Reddit has posted photos of Kirkconnell wearing a Native American costume and attending an “Old South” fraternity party. The graphic designer is also accused of liking a photo of women posing in front of the Confederate flag and a photo of women wearing ponchos and sombreros.

“I am sorry to the communities and individuals that my actions harmed or offended,” she apologized. “I am ashamed about my lack of education, but it is no one’s responsibility to educate me. I am learning and will continue to learn how to be antiracist, because it’s important to speak up in the moment and not after you’re called out. If you are a person who doesn’t understand the offense in question, I urge you to learn from my mistakes and encourage you to use them as a teachable moment.”

She then mentioned her family, who “raised me to be my own individual” with her “own views, opinions, and beliefs.” Her mother and sister in particular were quick to defend her in the comments section of Instagram and TikTok, claiming she was not allowed to speak publicly.

“As I was thinking about what I wanted to say, I couldn’t help but think about how sick people must be of reading these kinds of statements; how a person didn’t realize the trauma that their actions would inflict on other people,” she wrote. “It must get so exhausting. I want to put my energy towards preventing people from making the same offensive mistakes that I made in the first place, and I hope I prove this to you moving forward.”

She finished the post, writing, “Racial progress and unity are impossible without (white) accountability, and I deserve to be held accountable for my actions. I will never grow unless I recognize what I have done is wrong. I don’t think one apology means I deserve your forgiveness, but rather I hope I can earn your forgiveness through my future actions.”

READ NEXT: Musical Parody of ‘The Bachelor’ Goes Viral on TikTok