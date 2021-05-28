Rachael Kirkconnell & Matt James Just Took a Big Step in Their Relationship

Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell are Instagram official! The pair, who first met on Matt’s season of “The Bachelor,” shared their very first posts together — as a couple — on Thursday, May 27, 2021.

Shortly following the “After the Final Rose” special aired on ABC, Rachael shared some photos from her experience on “The Bachelor.” The last two photos in her Instagram post were never-before-seen snaps of her and Matt, but it is believed that she and Matt were broken up at the time.

However, the photo that Matt shared this week marks the very first time that the two appeared together on Instagram since rekindling their romance and giving their relationship a second chance.

The photo comes on the heels of an appearance that Matt made on The Pomp podcast in which he confirmed that he and Rachael are exclusive and things between that have been “great.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Rachael Joined Forces With Matt for a new Initiative With His Non-Profit ABC Food Tours

The photo that Matt chose to share of himself and Rachael showed them at a school in the Lower East Side of Manhattan.

In the picture, Rachael can be seen bonding with a child as Matt looks on. The two were on-hand to help teach kids about financial literacy, which seems to be a new initiative that Matt is starting through his non-profit organization, ABC Food Tours. Matt founded the organization with her best friend and former roommate, Tyler Cameron (you know Tyler from Hannah Brown’s season of “The Bachelorette“).

“The gift of conversation lies less in displaying it ourselves than in drawing it out of others. Today we began a series focused on financial literacy (savings accounts, what is crypto currency, budgeting, etc.). Our goal is (and always has been) to provide access to resources, individuals, & opportunities so that our students can make informed decisions for themselves and their families,” Matt captioned the pic, tagging Rachael.

Rachael re-shared Matt photo to her Instagram Story, adding a caption. “What Matt said,” she wrote, adding a smiley face emoji. “Today was a good one,” she added.

Rachael & Matt Have Kept Their Relationship off of Social Media Despite Being Together Over the Past Several Weeks

As Rachael and Matt navigate their relationship, they’ve decided not to share their personal lives with fans. Up until May 27, the two would both post photos and videos from the same place, but wouldn’t acknowledge that they were together.

Now that things have settled down a bit, and the media frenzy over their relationship has nearly stopped, it appears as though they’re more open to sharing some of the special moments they’ve had together.

Of course, Matt’s post was in no way lovey-dovey, but it did focus on something positive; which seems to be what both Matt and Rachael want to put out into the world. The fact that Rachael joined Matt on this outing, and took part in something that he is so passionate about shows that they are very much in tune with one another.

Of course, there’s also no denying that Matt’s feelings for Rachael are strong — just based on how he was looking at her in the pic! During his interview on The Pomp podcast, Matt was asked what his favorite thing about Rachael was. His answer was fairly simple: “Her heart.”

