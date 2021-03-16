Rachael Kirkconnell Shares 2, Never-Before-Seen Photos of Her & Matt James

Fans of The Bachelor have shown Rachael Kirkconnell a great deal of support following the After the Final Rose special that aired on ABC on Monday, March 15.

Rachael took to Instagram to share her feelings, likely after watching the emotional show play out on television. She shared several photos from her time on the season, many with other ladies whom she’s become friends with, including Serena Pitt and Kit Keenan. At the end of photo roll, Rachael added two, never-before-seen photos of her and Matt James.

The first photo may have been taken after the show. It featured Rachael sitting with Matt behind her, and they appeared to be sitting on a bed. She was wearing a white sweatshirt and she smiled as she snapped the selfie. Meanwhile, Matt was peeking his head out from behind her, and was also smiling.

The second photo was likely taken on the day that Rachael met Matt’s family. Rachael and Matt posed for a shot while standing in front of a house. They were both wearing long coats and snow could be seen on the ground beside them. Rachael held a bouquet of sunflowers as Matt snuck one of his hands into her coat pocket.

Rachael Dedicated Part of the Post’s Caption to Matt & Said She’ll ‘Always Be Hopeful’

In the caption of the post, Rachael acknowledged that the “beautiful women” on Matt James’ season were overshadowed by the drama and the controversy. She also dedicated a paragraph to her ex-boyfriend, Matt, whom she still seems to love and care about very much.

“I knew from the first night I met Matt that he was something special, and I was praying to share something exceptional between the two of us if that’s what was meant to be. while i never expected this outcome, I respect his decision completely. Of course I wish circumstances were different, but i still feel blessed for the time we did have together and the memories we made,” she wrote.

“I got to fall in love, and i truly believe he was the love of my life. He will always hold a piece of my heart. I’ll always be hopeful and believe what’s meant to be will be,” she added.

Matt James did not “like” the post, nor did he comment on it. She and Matt do not appear to be following each other on Instagram at this time.

Rachael Received a Great Deal of Support From the Women on the Show

Rachael’s statement received more that 170,000 likes in the first nine hours it was live on Instagram. Several of the women from Matt’s season of The Bachelor commented on the post, showing support for Rachael. Mari Pepin and Abigail Heringer both left strings of red heart emoji, while Serena P. simply commented, “Rachie,” while adding one red heart emoji of her own. And the love and support didn’t stop there.

“Cheers to change,” Pieper James wrote, adding the champagne glasses emoji and a red heart.

“Proud of you for having important conversations and the progress you’re making,” Mari Pepin commented.

“Nothing but love,” Jessenia Cruz wrote.

“You are a beautiful girl inside and out,” M.J. Snyder added, with the pink hearts emoji.

“Beautiful girl with a beautiful heart. So well written,” Sarah Trott added.

“WE STAN RACHAEL,” Brittany Galvin commented.

