First Photos of Rachael Kirkconnell & Michelle Young on ‘ATFR’ Released

The first photos of Rachael Kirkconnell and Michelle Young on the set of the After the Final Rose special have been released by ABC. Both women have sat down with Matt James to hash out what went down on the final episode of the show, which will air on Monday, March 15.

Usually, the After the Final Rose special is live. However, due to precautions taken to ensure the health and safety of cast and crew, the show was pre-taped — last Friday, to be exact. The Bachelor finale will be two hours long, and will be immediately followed by the ATFR special, for a full three hours of reality television goodness.

Warning: Bachelor spoilers ahead.

In addition to Rachael and Michelle each getting their time in the hot seat, they will each have some time to talk about their relationships with Matt. Also, there will be two new casting announcements made on the show. Katie Thurston will be named as the next Bachelorette, and there will be a special season of The Bachelorette that will film over the summer… starring Michelle! According to Reality Steve, she didn’t want to take time away from her students, so they made some moves so that she could film while she’s not working.

Here’s what you need to know:

Rachael Wore a Red, One-Shoulder Dress

As you can see in the photo above, Rachael chose a red dress for the occasion. The dress featured one long sleeve and was completely sleeveless on the other side. She appeared to be wearing blue nail polish, and there were no rings on her fingers.

Season spoilers revealed that Matt chose Rachael on the finale, but that the two didn’t get engaged. They simply agreed to leave Nemacolin Resort as a couple, and continue dating. A few months after they finished filming, Matt and Rachael broke up. According to Reality Steve, the split came just after Valentine’s Day.

“A couple weeks ago, after spending Valentine’s Day weekend together, Matt broke it off with Rachael. There’s a lot stuff out there in the media as to why, and I haven’t gotten a clear answer as to what he told her,” Reality Steve blogged. Steve has not yet revealed what went down between Rachael and Matt, but added that viewers should get some answers on ATFR.

According to Steve’s sources, Matt and Rachael have not gotten back together.

Michelle Chose a Long-Sleeved Black Dress With a Low-Cut Front

Michelle can be seen smiling in the first photo of her that was released by ABC. She wore a black, long-sleeved dress with a very low v-cut in the front. She added a pair of green earrings, and didn’t appear to have on any nail polish.

Reality Steve reported that Matt sends Michelle home ahead of the final rose ceremony.

“On the night portion of his last date with Michelle, she gave him jerseys for the two of them. However, he breaks it off with her on this night. Says he loves Michelle but is not in love with her. She suspects it’s because of Rachael and he confirms,” Steve wrote on his blog.

And while there was some chatter about Matt and Michelle maybe trying to give things another go, it sounds like Michelle is more than ready to move on. She will begin her very own journey to find love soon enough.

