Fans Think 2 Recently Single ‘Bachelor Nation’ Leads Belong Together

It seems so long since fans were first introduced to Rachel Recchia on Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor.” It also seems like forever ago that fans were rooting for Recchia and Echard to end up together at the end of his season. So much has happened since then.

How Did We Get Here?

The volatile breakup between Recchia and Echard, which simultaneously occurred with the split between Gabby Windey and Echard, left fans furious at the former NFL tight end. When he told Susie Evans that he loved her “the most” and the two actually ended up together, fans were just not getting that warm fuzzy feeling that they like to experience on “After the Final Rose.”

One saving grace of season 26 of “The Bachelor” was that Recchia and Windey were chosen to be the first ever all-season, dual-Bachelorettes. No one, including production, was sure what to expect when Windey and Recchia took on the unprecedented challenge. But just about everyone in Bachelor Nation was excited to see these besties navigate their journey to find love.

In the meantime, many viewers predicted that Echard and Evans’ relationship would be short-lived. Their demise seemed even more inevitable when they announced in August that Echard would be moving to Arizona while Evans would be living in Los Angeles. Although the pair tried to reassure fans that their relationship was strong enough to survive a 50-minute plane ride, just a month later, they officially announced that they were over.

On September 23, they posted on Instagram “With incredibly heavy hearts, we wanted to share that we have decided to go our separate ways. For anyone who has ever loved, knows this was a painful decision to make and not one taken lightly.”

This means Echard is single again. Fans who watched “The Bachelorette” season 19 finale also know that Rachel Recchia is single again.

After a heated breakup on national TV in which Recchia’s fiancé, Tino Franco, admitted to kissing another woman, it was clear that their relationship had crashed and burned. Although runner-up, Aven Jones, made an appearance on “After the Final Rose” and asked Recchia out, according to Reality Steve, that was nothing more than a ratings ruse, which completely backfired.

Some Fans Think Recchia & Clayton Should Give It Another Shot

A September 23 Instagram post floated the idea that now that Recchia and Echard are both single, they might want to consider getting back together. Fans were surprisingly receptive to the idea. One fan wrote, “literally my first thought too.” Another commenter posted, “That was who I thought he would end up with and had the most chemistry with!” Someone else replied, “exacrly they always pick the wrong one and break up 6 mo later.”

“Honestly I’m not mad at the thought” another fan posted. “They’re perfect for each other,” commented another viewer.

Some viewers think Echard and Recchia belong together, not because they would make each other happy, but because they both deserve misery. “They deserve each other tbh lmaoooo,” one Instagram user wrote. “Ha! they’re so deserving of each other!” posted another. There was talk during the season that Recchia was being hypocritical because she was doing just what Echard did on his season, leading multiple suitors on.

While many fans are open to the idea of a reunion between Recchia and Echard, others are completely against it. One poster expressed, “Oh HELLLL NO.” Another wrote, “Rachel would break him. He seems very simple and she’s very very complicated.” Another poster made the logical assumption, “Rachels dad would not allow it let’s be honest.”

