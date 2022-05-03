Rachel Recchia & Gabby Windey’s Final Few Suitors Revealed

On May 2, 2022, Reality Steve revealed major “Bachelorette” spoilers about Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey’s double season. The ladies have narrowed down their suitors and may be ready to get engaged.

Recchia and Windey are just days away from the finale where they will each choose one man to get engaged to — that is, of course, if the process worked for each of them.

After meeting their suitors at the Bachelor Mansion and going on a couple of dates, Recchia and Windey hopped on a plane across the pond with their remaining guys and got onboard a cruise ship for the bulk of their season. Once they narrowed their picks down to four guys each, they all flew back to the States for Hometowns.

Over the past couple of weeks, very few photos of Recchia and Windey on dates have surfaced online, and fans have become more and more curious about how the season will play out. Now, Reality Steve has been able to confirm the four guys who took Recchia home to meet their families. He also confirmed three of the four guys that Windey went on Hometown Dates with.

Here’s what you need to know:

Recchia & Windey Traveled to Different States for Their Hometown Dates

Both Recchia and Windey filmed their Hometown Dates in separate states with separate guys. Reality Steve confirmed that Recchia met Aven Jones’ family in Salem, Massachusetts, on April 23, 2022.

Two days later, Recchia went to Wildwood, New Jersey, to meet Tyler Norris’ family. On April 27, she was in Anaheim, California, with Zach Shallcross, and then traveled to Los Angeles for a date in Tino Franco’s hometown.

As far as Windey’s Hometown Dates go, she started off in Bedminster, New Jersey, with Erich Schwer on April 24, 2022, before she flew to New Orleans for a date with Jason Alabaster. On April 28, she was in the Sunshine State for some fun with Johnny DePhillippo.

As far as her fourth suitor goes, Reality Steve said that he’s fairly confident that she was with Justin Budfuloski on April 29, 2022, but he hasn’t received the confirmation that he needs to report that with 100% certainty.

The Final Rose Ceremony Is Scheduled for May 14

Before confirming who Recchia and Windey ended up going on Hometowns with, Reality Steve took to his blog to share how the final couple of weeks of filming would play out.

After sending one guy home each, Recchia and Windey are looking forward to their Fantasy Suite dates, which will film on May 3, 5, and 7, 2022. The rose ceremony in which the girls will narrow their choices down to their respective final two is scheduled to take place on May 8, 2022.

From there, the remaining guys will be introduced to Windey and Recchia’s families on May 10 and May 11, and will have their final dates on May 12 and May 13.

Windey and Recchia will have big decisions to make as they head to the final rose ceremony, which will film on May 14, 2022. According to Reality Steve’s latest Instagram update, the remaining dates and rose ceremonies will be held in Mexico — and everyone is already there getting ready for what’s to come.

The first-ever joint season of “The Bachelorette” will premiere in July 2022.

READ NEXT: ‘Bachelorette’ Filming Update Sums Up Remainder of Joint Season