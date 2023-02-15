‘Bachelorette’ Credits Superstar Actor for Finding Love: ‘I’m Indebted to Him’

A former “Bachelorette” star recently opened up about the invaluable help she received in choosing her final rose recipient. Rachel Lindsay led season 13, which aired during the spring of 2017. She took Bryan Abasolo and Peter Kraus to her final two, and to the surprise of many fans, she chose Abasolo. The two married in August 2019. During a recent interview, Lindsay admitted she took some advice from a famous movie star as she considered her options, and she believes it was integral to finding her husband.

Rachel Lindsay Credited Ashton Kutcher for Sharing His Insight

Lindsay recently interviewed Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher for “Extra,” regarding their new Netflix movie “Your Place or Mine.” As the trio chatted, Lindsay mentioned that Kutcher and his wife, Mila Kunis, had led a group date during her season of “The Bachelorette.” During the “Husband Material Obstacle Course,” Lindsay’s suitors had to navigate six different stations that included challenges like changing a baby doll’s diaper, clearing out a clogged drain, setting a dinner table, and getting a bouquet of flowers to Rachel across the finish line. At one point, Kutcher told his wife he was going to make a “bold prediction,” and added, “I don’t think Rachel’s guy is in this group.” Kunis thought he was rushing to judgment too quickly, but apparently, he made the same point to the “Bachelorette” star off-camera too.

The group date included Kenny Layne, Dean Unglert, Iggy Rodriguez, Jonathan Treece, Jack Stone, Blake Elarbee, and Lucas Yancey. During her chat with Kutcher and Witherspoon, Lindsay recalled Kutcher telling her, “I’m telling you: I’m looking around this room and your husband’s not here.” He told “The Bachelorette” star to talk to her suitors about love languages, and he also suggested she read the book “Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind.”

Kutcher Explained Why He Was Dismissive of the Group Date Men

During the “Extra” interview, Kutcher turned to Witherspoon and explained why he felt so certain Lindsay’s husband wasn’t on that group date. “You know why? Because they were all more interested in beating each other” than building a relationship with Lindsay. It turned out Kutcher was right. Only Unglert made it to Lindsay’s final four with the hometown dates. All the other men from that date were eliminated earlier. Lindsay told Kutcher, “I remembered all this advice — and it worked. We’ve been married three and a half years,” she said of her relationship with Abasolo. She added, “I’m indebted to him and Mila.”

“The Bachelorette” fans who saw the “Extra” interview shared their thoughts about it on Reddit. Several joked about how little Witherspoon seemed to know about the show, and how disinterested she seemed in the walk down memory lane. Others, however, gushed over how far Lindsay has come in the years since handing out roses.

“Rachel is soaring. I think she’s by far had the most successful post ette career and I couldn’t be happier for her,” one Redditor wrote.

“To me the coolest part is that she got success AND a husband out of it and seems genuinely happy so it’s like proof the show can work sometimes lol,” added another.

“It makes me giddy. She really saw the box she could have stayed in and said ‘no thanks,'” someone else replied.