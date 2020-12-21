Are Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo Still Together Today?

Rachel Lindsay starred in season 13 of the Bachelorette. Lindsay had her pick of guys, and she eventually gave her final rose to Bryan Abasolo, and Abasolo proposed. The two were engaged for over two years, and they tied the knot at a wedding ceremony in Cancun, Mexico in August 2019.

Since starring in the hit reality television dating show, Lindsay and Abasolo have both made some major life changes. Lindsay moved from Dallas, Texas to Los Angeles, and she has even changed career paths. The former attorney transitioned to a life of television and podcast hosting.

“I felt like I had hit a plateau, where I was just going through the motions, and I needed a change,” Lindsay told Refinery29 in September 2019. “I felt fulfilled in the sense that I knew I wanted to be an attorney and I was living that dream out, but it wasn’t enough for me.”

Lindsay & Abasolo Live Apart

Lindsay continues to work in Los Angles for her career, and Abasolo focuses on his chiropractor business in Miami. “I didn’t move to L.A. because I just love the city,” Lindsay told her husband on his Dr. Abs Healthcast podcast earlier this year in October. “You’re focusing on your practice and building it to a place you want it to be, and I am here in L.A. working for Extra and doing other things, and we’re doing this to eventually bring ourselves together.”

The couple noted that they don’t live to plan apart forever, and they, “have a timeline.” Lindsay added, “We know where we’re going, we know where we’re headed, and we know what we’re trying to build as Abasolos.”

“I can see from the outside looking in how it’s like, ‘Wow, when Rachel was on the show she talked about not wanting to put her career over her husband,'” the 35-year-old Extra host said. “But the thing is, I’m not putting my career over my husband. I’m putting my family first. Part of that is putting us in a position to succeed and put our family in the best position.”

Abasolo agreed saying, “For me, I want you to go do your thing in L.A., I want you to be as successful as possible. You’re killing it right now, and I love it.”

Lindsay & Abasolo Spent Quarantine Together

The Bachelorette couple normally live apart, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they quarantined together at Abasolo’s home in Miami. Similar to many other couples and families, the two initially struggled with the amount of quality time spent together.

“Absolutely we’ve had fights. Absolutely,” Lindsay said on an episode of Realitea with Derek Z. “We get on each other’s nerves.”

The former Bachelorette added they just needed to get into the right quarantine groove. “The key to surviving quarantine is space,” she said. “So Bryan actually goes into the office. He’s a chiropractor, so he’s still considered an essential worker. And I do my work from here and it’s like we separate, we do our thing, and then we come together at the end of the day. And it’s fantastic. And it’s what works for us. We’re independent.”

READ NEXT: Are Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen Still Together? Why Did They Break Up?