‘Bachelorette’ Pair ‘Already Taking Steps’ To Have Children

Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo fell in love during season 13 of “The Bachelorette,” and they are one of “Bachelor Nation’s” few successfully married couples. Now, it seems the two are ready to take another big step in their relationship: expanding their family. Both Lindsay and Abasolo talked about wanting kids in recent podcast appearances, and it seems they are moving past the thinking-about-it stage.

Lindsay & Abasolo Feel There’s No Perfect Time for Kids

Lindsay recently chatted with her husband and “Bachelor Nation” fan-favorite contestant, Mike Johnson, on their “Talking it Out” podcast. The trio covered a lot of ground, including some tidbits about how “The Bachelorette” pair envisions parenting their children someday. Abasolo joked he would be the “good cop” in some regards, and Lindsay admitted she would probably be “annoying” in openly talking about sex, since that was something her parents did not do as she was growing up.

“The Bachelorette” star also openly noted it sometimes feels unfair that women who want both kids and a career have to consider a lot when trying to figure out timing issues. She said she’s “dealing with that right now” and she is “strategically in my mind trying to plan out” when the ideal time would be to have children. At the same time, she knows it isn’t always as easy to make that happen as one would like, and she’s “learning there is no right time” to take that leap. When Johnson asked pointedly when he might see Lindsay-Abasolo babies running around, Lindsay replied that she and her husband were “already taking steps.” She wouldn’t share specifics beyond that though, telling Johnson, “that’s all I’m going to say.”

Abasolo Says the Couple Is in a ‘Good Place’ Right Now

Lindsay may not have shared specifics regarding her journey to becoming a mother, but she mentioned the experience a fellow “Bachelor Nation” couple had. Astrid Loch and Kevin Wendt welcomed their son August in November 2021 after a difficult IVF journey. “It didn’t happen as naturally or easily as they thought it would,” Lindsay noted of her friends, explaining their experience has affected her thinking on moving forward too. Lindsay also admitted when it comes to how many children she would like to have, “I did want four, but we’ve gotta cut back now. I’m 37.”

Even though Lindsay has struggled to find the right time to pursue parenting, Abasolo says the couple is in a “good place” right now. He shared some updates on Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast, admitting the time with Lindsay has “flown by.” He added that they have “grown so much together,” and now they have “a new house, we have our dogs, kids are in our future,” and “our careers are flourishing.” They make time together a priority because they are determined they “can’t lose sight of why we came together in the first place,” which was love. Both “Bachelorette” stars have clearly spent a lot of time envisioning adding kids to their already full lives, and many fans will be eager to see them transition from “working on it” to sharing exciting news about a baby on the way.