‘Bachelorette’ Star Reveals She Was Bullied Over Chris Harrison’s Exit

It has been almost one year since Rachel Lindsay’s explosive interview with Chris Harrison blew up Bachelor Nation. The interview made headlines in February 2021 after the longtime ”Bachelor” host defended contestant Rachel Kirkconnell’s past attendance at a racist college party and referred to her critics as the “woke police.”

Backlash ensued and it wasn’t long before Harrison announced his departure from the ABC dating franchise he had hosted for nearly 20 years. The longtime ABC host apologized to the former “Bachelorette” star, but Lindsay later noted on her “Higher Learning” podcast that he didn’t reach out to her until he started getting hit with backlash.

Some fans of the show blamed Lindsay for how the interview played out, but she explained that as a Black woman, if she reacted on camera she would be labeled as “angry.”

“When I saw how this interview was going I said, ‘I’m just gonna sit back, and I’m just going to let this man talk. I’m gonna hold it together, I’m going to poke just a little bit,’” she explained on the podcast. “But it was as if Chris Harrison woke up and said, ‘You know what? I’m just going to be myself today.’”

Rachel Lindsay Revealed She Was Brutally Bullied & Received Death Threats Following Harrison’s Controversial Exit

In an interview with People, Lindsay revealed that she was blamed and then bullied over Harrison’s demise on “The Bachelor” franchise.

“People who didn’t even watch the show were saying, ‘That woman got that man canceled,’” she told the outlet. “I had commenter’s saying they hoped I was infertile. That ripped me up inside.”

She added that she is still being blamed for the changes to the show following Harrison’s exit. While she said it’s a “good thing” that the show has undergone some changes, Lindsay reiterated that she never had some “master plan” to get Harrison fired. She also confirmed that Harrison has since stopped speaking to her and has unfollowed her on social media.

Rachel Lindsay Cut Ties With ‘The Bachelor’ Franchise Following the Interview With Chris Harrison

Almost immediately following the Harrison interview, Rachel found herself the target of online hate. On her podcast in March 2021, she said, ‘People are attacking me because they think that I’m trying to cancel someone, so they’re on a mission to cancel me,”

“I’m getting threatened,” she revealed, per Entertainment Tonight. “People are threatening, like, ‘Oh I have this on you. I have this, I’m just waiting till you get back on social to unleash this kind of stuff.'”

In June 2021, the same month Harrison announced he was stepping down from his role as “The Bachelor” host, Lindsay opened up about her experience in an essay published by Vulture. In the piece, titled “Rachel Lindsay Has No More Roses Left to Burn,” she revealed that the day of her interview with Harrison was the day she knew she had to cut ties with ABC dating franchise for good. But she was still the target of online attacks.

“I received death threats and personal attacks,” she revealed. “I had to hire people to protect me. I couldn’t even pretend to want to be involved anymore.”

She also addressed the toxic culture of the rose-filled reality franchise.

“There is a Bachelor Nation, and there is a Bachelor Klan,” Lindsay wrote in her essay. “Bachelor Klan is hateful, racist, misogynistic, xenophobic, and homophobic. They are afraid of change. They are afraid to be uncomfortable. They are afraid when they get called out.”

