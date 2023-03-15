Former ‘Bachelorette’ Lead Makes Bold Claim About Chris Harrison Returning to ‘The Bachelor’

Rachel Lindsay spoke out rumors that ABC wants to bring Chris Harrison back to “The Bachelor.” In 2021, the longtime host announced his exit from the TV dating franchise he hosted for nearly 20 years. Former “Bachelor” star Jesse Palmer was hired to take his place.

During a March 13, 2023 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” Lindsay was asked about what she thought about rumors that the network was in conversations to bring Harrison back.

“I think that’s a rumor his team started,” Lindsay laughed. “I mean, he’s got a podcast to promote. It’s something to talk about, you know what I mean.”

“There’s no way. They went through so much with what was going on with the fallout,” she added of the network. “There’s no way they would have those conversations.”

Chris Harrison Claimed ABC Execs Were Having ‘Conversations’ About Bringing Him Back to ‘The Bachelor’

Harrison’s exit from “The Bachelor” franchise came following an explosive Extra TV interview with former “Bachelorette” star Lindsay in February 2021, during which he defended contestant Rachael Kirkconnell’s past racially insensitive behavior.

After taking some downtime from work, in January 2023, Harrison launched his podcast, ”The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever.” During an episode in February 2023, he talked about the success of his new venture and hinted that ABC executives have “seen the numbers” that his podcast is bringing in.

Harrison also addressed a tabloid report t hat claimed that ABC executives are having “internal conversations” about bringing him back.

“[The report said] internal conversations are being had by ABC executives about bringing me back,” Harrison said. “They’ve seen what’s happening, so am I shocked these conversations are happening? No. It would not be a surprise. In fact, I would be shocked if they aren’t happening.”

Harrison also put out there that he would “have that conversation” if ABC did come calling.

Rachel Lindsay Said She No Longer Watches ‘The Bachelorette’ & Chris Harrison Also Previously Said He Was Done With the Franchise

Elsewhere on ‘Watch What Happens Live,” Lindsay was asked what she thought about “Bachelorette” seasons that featured two Bachelorette stars vying for the same group of men.

“I mean I don’t watch the show anymore,” she admitted. “So for me, it’s like, right you can have five Bachelorettes I’m not gonna care at this point.”

In 2020, Lindsay told the “Higher Learning” podcast that she no longer wanted to be affiliated with “The Bachelor” franchise. “I can’t take it anymore,” she said at the time. “I’m contractually bound in some ways. But when it’s up, I am too. I can’t do it anymore.”

And weeks before he admitted he would take a call from ABC, Harrison said on his podcast that he only misses the people he worked with on ‘The Bachelor,” but not his role on the TV dating franchise itself.

“The overall show, no. I don’t [miss it],” he said. “That ship has sailed, and it was wonderful. I don’t say that with any bitterness. There’s a time and a space for all relationships.”