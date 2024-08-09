‘Bachelorette’ Star Reflects on Final Rose Ceremony Being the ‘Scariest Day’

A star from “The Bachelorette” reflected on how she felt after her proposal. Rachel Lindsay first appeared on Nick Viall’s “The Bachelor” season. After that, she led her own season and left engaged to Bryan Abasolo.

Abasolo and Lindsay went on to get married, but are now in the middle of a divorce. She opened up during the August 6 episode of the “Getting Grilled with Curtis Stone” podcast and admitted she felt scared after the engagement.

Rachel Lindsay Felt ‘Weird’ After Getting Engaged

During her appearance on Stone’s podcast, Lindsay reflected on her experience on both “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette.” She noted she loved “The Bachelor,” and truly fell “for the fairy tale.”

Lindsay admitted she didn’t do either of the shows thinking they would lead to marriage. After her engagement, she recalled feeling it became “The scariest day when the camera shut down.”

“The Bachelorette” star explained that after the cameras stopped rolling and she was riding in a car with an engagement ring on her finger, “I felt weird.” She added, “I wasn’t, I can’t say exciting was the word. I was scared.”

“I was like, oh my gosh, now I have to tell my parents that I got engaged.”

She added, “I was very quiet on the way home. I just, I was weirded out.”

Luckily, when Lindsay and Abasolo got to their hotel room and were alone, they easily adjusted to being together.

The pair wed in August 2019, noted People. In January, after four years of marriage, Us Weekly shared that Abasolo filed for divorce.

‘The Bachelorette’ Star Felt She ‘Had’ to Accept the Opportunity

Lindsay also shared how she ended up being “The Bachelorette.” She revealed that after Viall eliminated her, producers immediately asked whether she would do “The Bachelorette.” She hesitated, and it took a month before she accepted the opportunity.

Lindsay explained, “I mean, I was not excited. I was nervous, but I knew that I had to do it.”

“It was bigger than me is what I felt. And that feels silly to say because it’s just a reality show. But millions of people watch the show. And representation wasn’t a thing,” she shared.

“The Bachelorette” star continued, “I felt like I could really represent myself as a black woman, a professional. And I was the oldest at the time. At 31, I was the oldest bachelorette that they had. So I felt like there were a lot of different boxes that I could check.”

She also admitted she’s a “pleaser,” so she wanted to “do it right.” She was nervous about becoming “The Bachelorette,” but forged forward.

Lindsay noted, “I walked into both ‘The Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ saying it’ll be fun, this can be an escape, but I’m open to whatever. I’m going to fall into it. On ‘The Bachelorette,’ I did not think I was getting married.”

“I thought after that first night, I was like, oh, like, there’s potential here, but I still was like, there’s no way I’m going to marry this person.”

“The Bachelorette” star reflected on what she’s looking for now that she’s single again. “The last thing I’ll say is I want a family.”

She added, “That is something that I really want that is important to me. I really want children.”

Lindsay continued, “I have to keep saying it and remind myself. One, I want to manifest it. But two, it’s very real to me. And I want that.”