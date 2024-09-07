‘Bachelorette’ Star Spotted With Mystery Man After Messy Split

Astar from “The Bachelorette” might be moving forward in her personal life after a messy, difficult split. Rachel Lindsay chose Bryan Abasolo at the end of her season, which People noted aired in 2017. The pair got married in 2019.

After several years of marriage, Abasolo filed for divorce. As Us Weekly shared, court filings have indicated the couple’s split has been an intense one. Now, however, some recent photos suggested to some fans that Lindsay might be feeling ready to move on from Abasolo and her broken marriage.

Rachel Lindsay Looked Friendly With Someone at the U.S. Open

On September 4, Lindsay shared some highlights from her time attending the U.S. Open on her Instagram page. She said she had the “best night” and noted it was her first time attending the iconic tennis tournament.

“I couldn’t have asked for a more perfect first experience,” she declared.

The highlights Lindsay shared from the tournament showed her hanging out with fellow Bachelor Nation alum Natasha Parker, as well as with “Summer House” star Ciara Miller.

Lindsay made no mention of a gentleman who seemed to spend time with her at the event. However, some photos that included a man hit social media and were shared in “The Bachelor” subreddit.

It appeared the screenshots shared on Reddit came from a TikTok video Miller posted.

The initial photo shared on Reddit showed Lindsay, Miller, and another woman smiling and waving as someone snapped a photo. Parker sat in the middle of the group but she was not looking at the camera.

Sitting on Lindsay’s other side was a man wearing sunglasses. He looked at the camera and smiled, too.

What many “The Bachelorette” fans on Reddit noticed was that the unidentified man and Lindsay were holding hands.

Some Redditors thought this might be a sign of a new romantic partner, while others thought it looked simply friendly. Nobody in the Reddit thread seemed to be able to pinpoint who the man was.

‘The Bachelorette’ Fans Expressed Excitement for Lindsay

One person commented, “I think it looks innocent and not romantic but regardless have you some fun big Rach!!!!”

Another Reddit user shared a photo pulled from social media that had Parker and the guy joking around together. “Well this is also him with Natasha so I think it’s more platonic than romantic,” the Redditor added along with a different screenshot from social media.

“Wait what?! That man is holding on tight! And she looks really happy and with her girls! If this is romantic and he treats her well, I’m hella happy for her,” someone else wrote.

“I hope she’s happy, I hope he’s successful and I hope she doesn’t have to tell him how to be an adult,” someone else on Reddit commented.

“I’m happy for her. I want her to have fun, go out on dates and enjoy herself,” another person wrote.

“She deserves the world! Happy for her,” concurred a separate Redditor.

One person admitted, “I thought that was Juan Pablo at first. 💀” That comment referenced former “The Bachelor” star Juan Pablo Galavis.

A different comment read, “Ooh he’s hot! Go Rachel!!”

“He gives me rich European vibes. She looks happy. Glad she’s having fun,” suggested another “Bachelorette” fan.

“That’s one good looking man. Hopefully he isn’t a grifter. She works hard but clearly her radar needs tweaking. No more leeches in 2024, 🥲” read someone else’s response.