‘Bachelorette’ Lead’s Messy Divorce: ‘There Is Nothing Left’

Former “Bachelorette” lead Rachel Lindsay and her ex, Bryan Abasolo, are still working out the details of their divorce.

In a new court filing on July 2, Abasolo doubled down on his request for spousal support, which Lindsay previously said she didn’t “need.” In court documents obtained by People magazine, Abasolo is asking for some $16,275 per month. He claims that his income is less than $1,500 and “there is nothing left” after he pays his expenses.

Abasolo also claimed that his ex-wife “never showed any interest in [his] business” and that her “jet-setting career often took her away from our marital residence while [he] stayed home.”

Lindsay and Abasolo met on Lindsay’s season of “The Bachelorette” in 2017. The two got engaged and got married two years later. Abasolo announced the split in early 2024.

Rachel Lindsay Recalls the Specific Moment She Knew She Was ‘Done’ With Her Marriage

In a YouTube interview uploaded on July 3, Lindsay recalled the moment she knew that her marriage was over.

“I think I read this somewhere, I’m not sure, but by the time women decide they want a divorce, they’re done [and] I was done. Doesn’t mean it wasn’t hard or a re-adjustment,” she said.

“It’s still a struggle daily, but emotionally, I felt I was very sure this was what I wanted to do,” she continued. Lindsay didn’t go into great detail about the demise of her marriage. Instead, she talked more about the aftermath.

“I was cold [and] I felt dead on the inside,” Lindsay said of how she felt post-split. “Slowly but surely, I started to gain my confidence back. I started skiing — I’ve never been skiing in my life — but I, weirdly, was good at it,” she explained.

Now, Lindsay is open to dating, but she’s not really looking for a husband. Instead, she says that she wants someone “to be loyal, have a personality, adventurous, charming and maybe even a little corny. … I want them to be ambitious but also very understanding.”

Rachel Lindsay Regrets Not Having a Prenuptial Agreement

Shortly after their divorce proceedings began, Lindsay spoke out about her split from Abasolo.

On a June episode of the podcast “Hidden Gems With Natasha Parker,” Lindsay spoke a bit more about her split. She explained that she and Abasolo were bringing in similar money and were fairly equal when it came to assets, so she didn’t push the idea of a prenuptial agreement. However, she now regrets that decision.

“I just didn’t want it to be a bigger issue, so we didn’t have one. Hindsight is 20/20; I would’ve done it,” she said. “I could have never predicted that in 2024 I would be getting a divorce. You just never know what life’s going to throw at you, what’s going to happen,” she added.

“The person you marry is not the same person you divorce, and I’m talking about myself, too. I’m not the same that I was when I got married… and that’s why a prenup is necessary. You’re dealing with dissolving a marriage, and you’re two different people,” she continued.

“My mistake is expecting that the people will be able to handle it in the same way, and they just don’t,” she said.

