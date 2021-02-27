Support Swells Around Bachelorette After Deleting Her Instagram Over Harassment

Fans looking for Rachel Lindsay’s Instagram will be met with “user not found” after the former Bachelorette quietly deactivated her account on Friday.

“She did it because that’s how much hate she’s getting from Bachelor fans who are spamming her with all kinds of rude and hateful things to say,” revealed the co-host of her Higher Learning podcast, Van Lathan.

His call for these fans to “get a f****** life, seriously” has been shared by many of Lindsay’s supporters.

“Rachel is not responsible for Chris Harrison, a 49-year-old man who can’t read the room in these present 2021 times,” he said in the video on his Instagram. He added, “And, just to let you guys know, I know you love the show, but it’s The Bachelor. It’s not worth harassing somebody over.”

Lindsay’s harassment came from Harrison’s supporters who blame the star for his exit and some even accuse her of plotting for his job. The longtime host temporarily stepped down after he admitted to “speaking in a manner that perpetuates racism” while defending embattled contestant Rachael Kirkconnell’s self-described past racist actions in a widely criticized Extra interview with Lindsay.

In the interview, Harrison questioned if photos of Kirkconnell at an Antebellum-themed party would be a bad look under a 2018 lens and asked for fans to provide The Bachelor frontrunner with “grace.”

Lindsay’s husband Bryan Abasolo, whom she met on The Bachelorette, took to his Instagram story “to acknowledge and thank everyone who has reached out to me to express their love and support for Rachel.”

Among those supporting the Bachelor Happy Hour host are her castmates, including Bachelor Nick Viall himself as well as his former contestants Danielle Maltby, Alexis Waters, Astrid Loch, Kristina Schulman and Taylor Nolan.

Nolan has been vocal in her denouncement of Harrison and reaffirmed her call for his firing. She also criticized ABC for not publicly addressing the recent controversy.

Heavy has reached out to ABC for comment.

Former Stars Are Asking to Be Unfollowed by Lindsay’s Harassers

With calls for Bachelor Nation stars to speak out against the comments, Lindsay has been receiving, some are making it clear their accounts are not safe spaces for anyone harassing the Extra correspondent.

One of the first to speak out was another former Bachelorette, Kaitlyn Bristowe, who said in a video on her Instagram Story “I will happily lose so many followers if anyone on here that follows me is sending any sort of negative message to Rachel Lindsay to have her hit her wall and deactivate her accountant.”

Katie Thurston, who joined her fellow season 25 contestants in a joint statement supporting Lindsay after the interview, reiterated her stance on Instagram. She wrote in her Story, “I will always be a Rachel Lindsay supporter. And if you are part of the hate she is experiencing, then unfollow me now.”

Other Bachelor alum, such as Ashley Spivey, Kendall Long and Sharleen Joynt, have started using the hashtag #IStandWithRachel.

Joynt, who revealed she has quit recapping the show in the wake of Harrison’s interview, added, “Bachelor Nation is broken and I’ve never been more ashamed to be associated with it.”

Lindsay Does Not Plan to Renew Her Contract With the Franchise

In the immediate aftermath of the interview, Lindsay revealed to Lathan on their podcast that her time with Bachelor Nation is running out.

“I can’t take it anymore,” she said. “I’m contractually bound in some ways. But, when it’s up, I am too. I can’t do it anymore.”

She first appeared on Viall’s season of The Bachelor before taking over as lead. Since then, Lindsay has reappeared on the show and was named one of the hosts of the franchise’s inaugural podcast, Bachelor Happy Hour.

READ NEXT: Rachel Lindsay Weighs in on Chris Harrison ‘Stepping Aside’ After ‘Extra’ Interview