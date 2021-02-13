Rachel Lindsay Reacts to Rachael Kirkconnell’s Apology Following Accusations of Racism

Since the season premiere of The Bachelor, Rachael Kirkconnell has faced mounting accusations of racism. She coincidentally addressed those claims on Instagram while Rachel Lindsay was recording a podcast, allowing for a real-time response.

“Well her statement put Chris’ to shame,” Lindsay started off saying on Higher Learning with Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay, referencing the apology franchise host Chris Harrison issued mere hours prior after an appearance on Extra when he called on fans to give Kirkconnell “grace.”

“Well, it’s great that she apologized,” said the former Bachelorette. “It’s great that she finally said something. I would like to remind everybody that an apology is a step, a baby step, in the right direction, but it’s just an apology.”

While explaining that she will be watching the season 25 contestant to see what actions followed the apology, she added, “I’m gonna be honest though, the other side of me doesn’t care. It took you six weeks to address something that’s been festering. Six weeks.”

Throughout the last six weeks, Kirkconnell has faced accusations of racism, bullying and cultural appropriation. The calls for a response seemed to come to a head after photos surfaced of her at an “Old South” antebellum-style party in college.

“While there have been rumors circulating, there have also been truths that have come to light that I need to address. I hear you, and I’m here to say I was wrong,” Kirkconnell started off her apology.

She continued, “At one point, I didn’t recognize how racist and offensive my actions were, but that doesn’t excuse them. My age or when it happened does not excuse anything. They are not acceptable or okay in any sense. I was ignorant, but my ignorance was racist.”

Lindsay Called Claims Kirkconnell Contractually Could Not Speak out ‘a Lie”

(Cont)…My opinion is screw them, post the statement, & let them dare say she violated some contract, which she wouldn’t be doing. You can speak for yourself on your own social media accounts. But for whatever reason, they won’t let her and she’s obliging. — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) February 11, 2021

Lindsay addressed claims Kirkconnell was contractually prevented from speaking out, calling them “a lie.” These claims had been shared in defense of the embattled contestant by her family and friends.

Reality Steve in part backed them up when he reported on Twitter that ABC had rejected a statement she wrote, before adding, “My opinion is screw them, post the statement, & let them dare say she violated some contract, which she wouldn’t be doing. You can speak for yourself on your own social media accounts. But for whatever reason, they won’t let her and she’s obliging.”

Lindsay, who appeared as a contestant on Nick Viall’s season of The Bachelor before becoming lead, explained, “There is nothing in your contract that stops you from getting on your social media and doing exactly what she just did. She can’t go to the media, do an exclusive sit-down interview on her own, but they don’t have control over your social.”

The Extra host added, “You should be so outraged and enraged that people are speaking about you and calling you ‘Rachael KKK,’ I’ve seen ‘ConfedeRachael,’ all these different things that are out there in regards to you and if those things aren’t true or maybe they’re some truths as you said in your apology, then you should speak out. You should have put the statement out sooner.”

Lindsay Plans to Ask Kirkconnell Why She Waited so to Respond

Lindsay hosts the Bachelor Nation produced podcast, Bachelor Happy Hour, with fellow former Bachelorette Becca Kufrin.

“She will come on at some point, on Bachelor Happy Hour, and my number one question is why the hell did it take you so long,” Lindsay said. “That’s my number one, because if the franchise is really holding you back, why did Chris Harrison get to apologize within 24 hours?”

Kirkconnell’s time on The Bachelor continues Monday on ABC.

