‘Bachelorette’ Lead Doesn’t Want Her Sister to Go on ‘The Bachelor’

Former “Bachelorette” star Rachel Lindsay Abasolo isn’t giving her sister her blessing when it comes to her potentially finding love on “The Bachelor.”

Although the process worked for Abasolo, who met her now-husband on her season of the reality dating show, she has made her feelings about her younger sister, Heather Camille Lindsay, possibly going on the show known.

On January 3, 2023, Abasolo shared a video of herself blocking her sister from the camera. “When they ask you if your Lil sister is going to be on The Bachelor,” read the caption over the video. An “original audio” tune of someone singing the word “no” on repeat played over top.

“Nope Naw Nan No,” Abasolo captioned the post, adding the hashtag “#sorrynotsorry.” Abasolo’s husband, Bryan Abasolo, even jumped in at the end of the video, singing the word “no” and seeming to agree with his wife.

Fans Reacted to Rachel Lindsay Abasolo’s Post in the Comments Section

Although Rachel Lindsay Abasolo never actually shared if her sister was offered a spot on an upcoming season or if she had wanted to try out at one point in time, she made it clear that she’s not interested in having her sister participate in the franchise — and fans seem on board with that decision.

“I can’t stop laughing. Seriously, I don’t blame you. But you did end up with a terrific husband. Definitely not the norm!!” one Instagram user commented.

“It speaks volumes that the Black leads of this franchise don’t want anything to do with franchise now,” someone else added.

“Just in case y’all didn’t know what a HARD NO looks like,” a third person said.

“Loved her. And totally agree – NO! She’s too good for the Bachelor,” read a fourth comment.

Rachel Lindsay Abasolo’s Older Sister Helped Guide Her When She Was on ‘The Bachelorette’

During Rachel Lindsay Abasolo’s time on “The Bachelor,” her younger sister wasn’t a big talker and didn’t get too much airtime, according to Bustle.

On the finale of her own season of “The Bachelorette,” Rachel Lindsay Abasolo received a great deal of guidance from her older sister Constance Lindsay.

“She’s protective, she’s a tough critic and I knew that she would come in there guns a-blazing as she met each man. I knew she was gonna have her questions and her concerns and she wasn’t going to let anything they did or said slide,” Rachel Lindsay Abasolo said of her older sister at the time.

Ultimately, Rachel Lindsay Abasolo chose Bryan Abasolo on the finale, and the two got engaged.

“The Bachelor franchise does believe in happy endings — some people get an on-camera happy ending, some people get on off-camera happy ending, and some people get both. As for my happy ending, it was not demonstrated within the confines of your television screens, but I am living it every day in real life,” Rachel Lindsay Abasolo wrote in a blog post for Us Weekly in 2018.

The Abasolos got married in Mexico in 2019.

