Former ‘Bachelorette’ Slams ABC for Promoting ‘Queen’ Victoria

The current season of The Bachelor has featured quite a bit of drama amongst the women in the cast. So much so that other members of Bachelor Nation are speaking out against producers and against the network for not only allowing the bullying that has gone on, but for rewarding it, especially when it comes to someone like Victoria Larson.

Former Bachelorette star Rachel Lindsay recently opened up about this during an interview with Insider.

“I am just very confused as to the nature of the show. I even talk with ‘OG’ Bachelorettes. We’re all in a [group] chat and we’re like, ‘What’s happening with the show?’ It seems so different from the show we were originally on, and I wasn’t even on that long ago,” Lindsay told the outlet.

She went on to discuss Larson in depth, questioning why the “Queen” is getting extra attention despite her bullying behavior.

Here’s what you need to know:

Rachel Lindsay Questioned Why Victoria Larson Was ‘Rewarded’ for Her Behavior

It’s no secret that “Queen” Victoria Larson caused problems on The Bachelor. The drama surrounding her only escalated as the weeks went on, and she was not only pegged as the season’s villain, but as a bully, which crossed the line for many viewers.

As things intensified amongst the ladies — with Larson front and center — Larson was offered an opportunity to be featured on Good Morning America. This is something that Lindsay has a hard time with.

“People are not entertained and amused by Victoria, or the ‘queen’ as she calls herself yet she got to go on ‘Good Morning America’ and was given a bigger platform. All her behavior is being rewarded,” Lindsay told Insider.

During her interview on GMA, Larson offered an apology to Bachelor Nation for her behavior on the show.

“If my words or actions hurt anyone I sincerely apologize and I’ll do better and hold myself accountable. I’m not a bully. I’m really not,” Larson said.

Despite her apology, Rachel Lindsay feels that Larson’s appearance on The Bachelor — and her behavior — will only open the door for people who want to go on the show for the wrong reasons.

“You want to be a ‘Victoria’ so you can get the fame and the attention. And is that fair to Matt James and whoever the next lead is if they’re really trying to find love?” Lindsay questions.

This Isn’t the First Time That Rachel Lindsay Has Spoken out About Bullying on This Season of ‘The Bachelor’

Rachel Lindsay has been fairly vocal about her feelings about the bullying on The Bachelor. On a previous episode of her Happy Hour podcast featuring fellow former Bachelorette Becca Kufrin, Lindsay shared her feelings on what’s been going down at Nemacolin Resort.

“What kind of audience are you trying to attract? When this person [Larson] has as much of a stage as the lead itself, who are trying to attract to your audience? I’m confused,” Lindsay said. “I don’t even know who it is… it’s very frustrating to watch. There seems to be great women on Matt [James]’ season, Matt’s a great Bachelor, why are we giving Victoria so much air time? And the antics just keep getting worse and worse,” Lindsay said.

“It has gone beyond humor; it has gone beyond antics. It is just downright mean and I don’t want to see it, you don’t want to see it, we don’t want to see it anymore. I know you guys can do better than this. You can give us a better narrative than this,” she added.

READ NEXT: Are Rachel Lindsay & Bryan Abasolo Getting a Divorce?