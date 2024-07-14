‘Bachelorette’ Star Ordered to Pay Estranged Spouse $13K a Month in Temporary Support

A former “The Bachelorette” couple is divorcing, and new information about spousal support has emerged. Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo are navigating a difficult divorce, and attorneys for both have filed paperwork regarding potential spousal support.

According to In Touch on July 13, a determination regarding temporary spousal support has been issued.

A Judge Ordered Rachel Lindsay to Pay Bryan Abasolo Monthly Support & Some Legal Fees

In Touch indicates a hearing for Abasolo and Lindsay’s divorce took place earlier in the week in Los Angeles, California. Both “Bachelorette” stars and their lawyers were present.

The matter at hand in the recent hearing was Abasolo’s request for temporary spousal support. The judge heard testimony from both Lindsay and Abasolo and issued an order.

According to In Touch, the order indicates, “[Lindsay] is ordered to pay to [Abasolo] temporary spousal support in the sum of $13,257.00 per month.”

The media outlet noted that the judge issued no decision regarding retroactive support Lindsay might have to pay Abasolo.

The judge also ruled that the former “Bachelorette” lead needs to pay $15,000 to her estranged spouse’s attorney for legal fees as well as $5,000 for expenses related to Abasolo’s forensic expert.

‘The Bachelorette’ Stars Have Disagreed on Spousal Support

Both “Bachelorette” stars continued living in their California home after Abasolo’s divorce filing. On July 3, TMZ shared details from documents filed by the two parties regarding spousal support.

Abasolo’s team requested $16,275 per month in support from Lindsay. She had offered $9,882.

On July 11, Life & Style shared information from an insider. “Things have gotten ugly. Rachel thinks Bryan is greedy and twisting the facts,” the source relayed.

“She wants to settle this fair and square, but he’s playing dirty,” the source added. “It’s got her defenses up big-time. But Rachel’s got paperwork to prove what she’s saying is true. She’s a lawyer, after all,” the insider continued.

Page Six reviewed a declaration from Lindsay. On June 27 the outlet shared Lindsay insisted, “I am not flush with cash, as he believes me to be. And I certainly cannot pay his attorney $75,000 to litigate our uncomplicated divorce.”

Lindsay’s filing also claimed the “marital standard of living” for the “Bachelorette” couple was “nowhere near as glamorous as Bryan portrays it to be.”

People noted the couple first met in 2017 when she starred as “The Bachelorette” for season 13. Abasolo received Lindsay’s final rose and the two ended her season engaged.

The couple got married in August 2019. Throughout their relationship, they moved several times and sometimes lived apart. They lived together in Dallas, Texas for a while, where Lindsay was based.

They later moved to Miami, Florida, where Abasolo had been based. Eventually, Lindsay moved to Los Angeles, California to further her career while Abasolo remained in Miami. He moved to California in April 2021.

Abasolo filed for divorce and indicated the couple separated on December 31, 2023. In June, Lindsay joined fellow Bachelor Nation star Natasha Parker on her “Hidden Gems” podcast. “The Bachelorette” star admitted she and Abasolo did not have a prenuptial agreement.

“We weren’t on the same page with prenups, and I didn’t want it to be a bigger issue, so we didn’t have one.” Lindsay admitted, “You know, hindsight’s 20/20.”