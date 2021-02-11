Did Rachel Lindsay Just Respond to Chris Harrison’s Apology?

Rachel Lindsay took to Instagram on Thursday to share a photo of herself meditating. The post comes hours after Bachelor host Chris Harrison posted an apology for the things he said during an interview with Lindsay that aired on ExtraTV a couple of days ago.

According to Us Weekly, Lindsay’s post, which included the Serenity Prayer in its caption, may have been her response to Harrison’s interview and/or his subsequent apology.

“God grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, Courage to change the things I can, and Wisdom to know the difference,” read the caption. The attached photo showed Lindsay sitting on some pillows in what appeared to be a porch or a balcony. She had her eyes closed as she sat in a zen pose on the floor.

Lindsay has not spoken out publicly since her interview with Harrison went viral on Wednesday.

Rachel Lindsay Received Support From Other Bachelor Nation Members & Hundreds of Fans

Members of Bachelor Nation and hundreds of fans rallied behind Lindsay, with her latest Instagram post receiving more than 48,000 likes and several comments.

Lindsay received comments from Kendall Long, Bibiana Julian, Whitney Fransway, Bekah Martinez, and more. She also received praise from Bachelor franchise fans, many of whom thanked her.

“Thank you for not backing down during that interview!!” one Instagram user wrote.

“You deserve so much better. The franchise doesn’t appreciate all you are forced to do on these topics and your activism. And the. Harrison still did that. Nope we will cape and protect you and stand against the racism. Thank you!” added another.

“Rachael, thank you for all that you do and holding people accountable. I cannot imagine how mentally draining and frustrating it is for you but know people are with you,” echoed a third.

Rachel Lindsay Hasn’t Released a Statement Following Her Interview With Chris Harrison, but Did Imply That She May Be Done With the ‘Bachelor’ Franchise

Lindsay hasn’t spoken out following her interview with Chris Harrison. She did, however, suggest that her “days are numbered” when it comes to her involvement with the Bachelor franchise.

Her message came in response to a tweet by Huffington Post writer Emma Gray.

“Also, @TheRachLindsay is so generous and giving to this franchise. We do not deserve her,” Gray tweeted after expressing her disappointment in Bachelor franchise host Chris Harrison.

Lindsay had previously distanced herself from the franchise due to its lack of inclusion of more people of color. Back in June 2020, Lindsay spoke with Us Weekly, and was asked if she would continue to support the franchise if diversity change didn’t happen.

“I can’t. I have to see some type of change. It’s ridiculous. It’s embarrassing. At this point, it’s embarrassing to be affiliated with it,” she told the outlet. She added that it was time that the franchise had a Black Bachelor... a few months later, Matt James was announced for the role.

