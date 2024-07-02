‘Bachelor’ Star Shoots Down Romance Rumors & Teases Potential New Beau

A recent “The Bachelor” contestant responded to rumors she is getting cozy with a “Bachelor in Paradise” star. Rachel Nance recently dined with John Henry Spurlock, and fans went wild.

Are Nance and Spurlock dating? She said during a recent appearance on the “Almost Famous” podcast, “He’s a super sweet guy.” However, Nance insisted their dinner together wasn’t romantic. “We just, we hung out.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Rachel Nance Said John Henry Spurlock Is ‘Great Company’

@rachelmariean My wallet was not harmed in the making of this video ♬ original sound – Paul – Paul

Bachelor Nation started buzzing about a potential romance involving Nance and “Bachelor in Paradise” alum Spurlock after she posted a TikTok video showing them together.

The short video Nance posted on May 30 immediately got fans talking.

“JOHN HENRY!!!! Yesss girl,” gushed one TikTok user.

“OMG JOHN HENRY,” added another.

Someone else commented, “John Henry and Rachel said ‘Fine Bachelor franchise, we will have our OWN bachelor in paradise.”

Us Weekly shared on June 11 that Nance and Spurlock filmed the short video in Hawaii, her home state. The two appeared to be having dinner together, and the vibe seemed flirty.

The TikTok video has received nearly 3 million views, far more than any of Nance’s other videos.

During the June 26 episode of the “Almost Famous” podcast, Nance set the record straight. When asked about the “gossip bait TikToks” with Spurlock, Nance insisted the perceived flirting between the two didn’t mean anything.

“No, no, we just, we hung out. He’s a great company,” Nance shared.

“The Bachelor” star added, “We both thought like, oh, we should just make a TikTok because we’re both not the best at social media.” Nance continued, “And then we made it, and I posted it and I woke up. I said, ‘Oh, I might have this, might have done something.'”

‘The Bachelor’ Star Admitted to Dating Someone New

Toward the end of the “Almost Famous” podcast episode, Nance admitted, “I am” dating.

When nudged to reveal more, Nance explained she’s in the “just getting to know each other” phase with someone. They went on a “couple of dates,” and she insisted he’s not anyone within Bachelor Nation.

Nance noted a recent Instagram post of hers included a tease of him, and fans were trying to figure out who it was. “I don’t think anyone’s going to find out who he is,” she said on the podcast.

The Instagram post Nance referenced came on June 23, and included a couple of hints of the new guy.

“SOFT LAUNCH LIKE I NEED MORE,” one follower declared.

“This soft launch is diabolical you KNOW we’re hooked,” commented someone else.

Another follower noted Nance teased the mystery guy in two photos, one that showed a part of him from the front, and the other from the back. “Everyone’s talking about the arm, but what about the back??? Who’s good at analyzing back muscles??”

“I called him yesterday and I said, they’re going to eat you alive if they find out who you are. He’s like, ‘Yeah, I saw that,'” Nance shared.

“The Bachelor” alum also shared he’s not someone fans would know, and they met at a baseball game. He plays sports, and is a “little humble person.” For now, they’re “just hanging out, keeping it quiet.”