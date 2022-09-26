Fans Spot ‘Bachelorette’ Star in ‘Paradise’ Preview & Have Lots of Questions

Season 8 of “Bachelor in Paradise” debuts on Tuesday, September 27, and fans are ready to check out the chaos ahead. As “The Bachelorette” wrapped, a fun extended sneak peek for “BIP” aired and viewers caught one appearance that immediately sparked drama. Rachel Recchia pops up in paradise at some point during the upcoming season, and people are wondering what she was doing there.

Here’s what you need to know:

Recchia Seems Excited for A Specific Guy

During the big extended preview that was recently released by ABC and shared on Instagram, Recchia was seen talking with a couple of ladies. Her brief moment in the clip comes right after one of her former “Bachelorette” suitors, Logan Palmer, professed his love to someone while standing on the beach in the pouring rain. As Palmer scooped the lady up and kissed her, Recchia was heard saying, “He’s so great.” The clip shifts to show Recchia adding, “He really is,” and she adds, “I’m, like, going to cry because I’m so happy.”

While the editing of the “BIP” preview suggested perhaps Recchia was praising Palmer, that apparently was not the case. According to spoiler king Reality Steve, Recchia and fellow “Bachelorette” Gabby Windey showed up in Mexico to issue a warning about Palmer. “Gabby and Rachel BOTH were down in Paradise towards the end of filming and they told Kate [Gallivan] about Logan and that he was indecisive and what not.” Given that, it seems certain Recchia is praising someone else during the moment highlighted in the preview.

Could Recchia have been gushing about her final rose recipient, Tino Franco? “The Bachelorette” fans know Franco and Recchia have split, but they were still engaged at that time. However, it seems more likely that Recchia is gushing over one of the other guys from her season. Several of Windey and Recchia’s former suitors are part of the season 8 cast, including Tyler Norris, Jacob Rapini, and Johnny DePhillipo, according to Reality Steve. While Rapini and DePhillipo would not likely be guys she would gush over, Norris certainly could be.

Fans Had Questions About Recchia’s Appearance

As soon as “The Bachelorette” fans spotted Recchia in the “BIP” preview, they started buzzing. As one Redditor noted, both Becca Kufrin and Hannah Brown made quick appearances during previous seasons to talk to some contestants, and it seems this appearance by Recchia and Windey will be similar. “BIP” spoilers suggest it will be a while before viewers get to see exactly who Recchia was talking about here, given it happened toward the end of filming.

“Based on Tyler N being in the trailer, I assume that’s who she would be telling the girls about,” suggested another Reddit poster.

“RACHEL????” someone simply questioned on the preview Instagram post. “THANK YOU! HOW IS NO ONE TALKING ABOUT THAT,” responded someone else.

“Does Rachel find love in paradise?” wondered another viewer.

“Wait, Rachel’s gonna be on there? Wth? What happened with her and aven?” asked a different fan.

The casual “BIP” viewer may not realize that season 8 was filmed mid-summer, long before Aven Jones showed up during “The Bachelorette” finale to ask Recchia to hang out after her tense encounter with former fiance Franco. Spoilers suggest season 8 will be a wild ride this fall, and Recchia’s appearance likely will be just one of many developments generating major buzz in the weeks ahead.